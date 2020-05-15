Prince William County Public Schools is looking for a name for the county’s 13th high school, currently under construction near Jiffy Lube Live amphitheater in Bristow and expected to open in fall 2021.
The School Board Naming Committee held a virtual public meeting May 12 to gather suggestions and have released the 27 names they have so far.
Those who wish to submit a written public statement about their suggested name for the “13th” High School may do so before May 19. Please email planning@pwcs.edu.
Those wishing to make a verbal statement may call the PWCS Office of Facilities Services at 703-791-7312 by Tuesday, May 19, to leave a voicemail.
Some of the names are people nationally recognized with historical significance. Some of the names are geographic — Bristow, Bull Run and Gainesville made the list.
Others are names of local people, including Ashley Guindon, the Prince William County police officer who was killed on her first day on duty in 2016.
Paul Ebert was another suggestion. He served as the county’s commonwealth’s attorney for more than 50 years before retiring at the end of 2019.
And Sheriff Glen Hill, who has served as Prince William County Sheriff since 2004.
Here’s the list so far of 13th High School name suggestions:
- Annie Snyder
- Asbury
- Ashley Guindon
- Blue Ridge
- Bristow
- Bull Run
- Cannon-Scott
- Cardinal
- Clara Barton
- Commonwealth
- Dogwood
- Gainesville
- George Peabody
- Glendell Hill
- Helen Keller
- Horace Mann
- James Monroe
- Joyce Russell Terrell
- Lillian Orlich
- Macrae
- Manahoac
- Middle Grounds
- Old Dominion
- Paul Ebert
- Pavany
- The Piedmont
- Thomas Brawner Gaines
The Naming Committee includes School Board Chair Babur Lateef and board members Adele Jackson, Brentsville, and Jennifer Wall, Gainesville.
The Naming Committee’s recommendations will be presented to the board at its meeting May 20, and the board will vote on the name June 10.
There will be opportunities for community members to speak at both school board meetings before the board votes on the naming.
