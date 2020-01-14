The HayMaker STEAM Expo 2020 will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Battlefield High School.
The free event will include hands-on activities and demonstrations in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math). There will be presentations or exhibits by NASA, Gravity is Optional, the FBI, Environmental Protection Agency, Secret Service and the Prince William County Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit. In addition, escape rooms are back by popular demand. Girls Scouts will be able to work on over 30 badges.
As the largest STEAM Expo in Prince William County, attendees of all ages will find various activities and demonstrations from PWCS students, as well as the PWCS Office of Student Learning Science Education Program and the Office of Energy Management, according to a news release.
There are many career-related activities for high school students, including cybersecurity and crime scene investigation. Food vendors and food trucks will be onsite.
Register to attend online at www.ilite.info.
Battlefield High School is located at 15000 Graduation Drive, Haymarket.
