The Prince William County School Board has hired an independent outside firm to review the Twitter account of Superintendent Steve Walts after a complaint about messages to students and photos of Walts with students, including some in which his arm is around students.
The complaint was filed by a Prince William resident in early April. A statement by the school division late Wednesday confirmed the division had received three complaints and was taking action to investigate.
"In response to the filing of these complaints, early last month the School Board retained an independent outside firm to conduct an external review of Dr. Walts’ official twitter account to determine the validity of the allegations and provide the Board with a confidential report," according to the statement.
The Twitter account, @SuperPWCS, has 31,900 followers and has gained attention because it's the first place the school division posts closing information during winter months — sometimes with Walts singing the news while playing a piano.
It's not clear whether Walts is the only administrator managing the account. The Twitter profile states “this account [is] also monitored by Communications Services but not 24/7.”
Brentsville resident Guy Morgan told InsideNoVa he filed three complaints against Walts in late March and early April, including for communicating with students through direct, private messages on Twitter without their parent’s express permission and outside of regular school hours.
A copy of the purported complaints provided to InsideNoVa notes that Walts is shown in photos on the Twitter account with his arm around the waist of students, mainly in group photos.
The school board’s statement Wednesday night said the board and staff cannot discuss personnel matters due to school board policy and regulation, as well as Virginia law.
“Any complaints which are asserted against PWCS employees are taken seriously, regardless of their source, and are addressed under the procedures provided in applicable School Board policies and regulations,” according to PWCS’ statement.
Morgan told InsideNoVa May 1 that he filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the school division requesting all of Walt’s direct messages sent from @SuperPWCS.
Morgan said division staff asked him to narrow his request, because they found at least 10,000 direct Twitter messages that had been sent from Walts’ account over the past 14 to 16 months.
Morgan then randomly selected 10 student accounts that had previously publicly interacted with the Walts on Twitter, and requested direct messages between Walts and these students.
He received direct messages between Walts and eight of the 10 students, and referenced the messages and other public Twitter posts in his complaint, Morgan said.
Morgan said he did not think it was appropriate for Walts to hold a position of power and to speak privately to students at all times of the day through Twitter.
“I would imagine parents don’t know he’s interacting with their kids,” he said.
The full statement from Prince William County School Board:
"The Prince William County School Board, its members and staff may not discuss individual personnel matters, per School Board policy and regulation, and related Virginia law. Any complaints which are asserted against PWCS employees are taken seriously, regardless of their source, and are addressed under the procedures provided in applicable School Board policies and regulations. The School Board is aware of the allegations recently asserted against the Division Superintendent. In response to the filing of these complaints, early last month the School Board retained an independent outside firm to conduct an external review of Dr. Walts’ official twitter account to determine the validity of the allegations and provide the Board with a confidential report."
(8) comments
This is absolutely absurd and one of the reasons you do not see many males in education. If this were a female superintendent doing everything Walts has done you would see the public praising her for being accessible to students and building relationships. But because Walts is a man, he is branded a predator by some of his political adversaries and his name dragged through the mud. The double standard we have in our society is disgraceful and it is a shame that a male teacher cannot even hold a child’s hand in the school hallway without wondering who will twist it into something that can destroy a career.
I have to agree somewhat with your comment; however, I also understand those who have expressed their concerns. It is a very different world today than when I went to school and parents and teachers were allies and not adversaries. Of course, we both want what is in the best interest of the school. The superintendent has to realize that, no matter how honorable his intentions and his nature are, he places himself in a vulnerable position by being so open with the students as well as their parents. It is sad that our society always seems to look for the worst in people.
I am so happy this is happening. 1. This is an inappropriate line of communication with students. What if a teacher in PWCS has 10,000 personal texts with students? What would happen? 2. A direct line of communication to the Superintendent creates mistrust and destroys proper channels to handle problems. 3. Waltz celebrity status from his twitter is highly inappropriate. He is superintendent and he signs autographs, oblivious he is sending the wrong message to students. 4. There are photos of students visiting his house and bringing him rewards or treats. 5. His celebration of snow days on Twitter is inappropriate and a slap in the face to parents that have to work. My personal favorite is when’s student superimposed Waltz face on a pic of Jesus Christ. Waltz thanked the student for doing this.
It is about time the school board paid more attention to his twitter account.
I do not know Superintendent Steve Walts. I probably wouldn't like him if I did. But these accusations seem bizarre and ridiculous. I skimmed through the linked Twitter account and saw nothing that comes close to the handsy type stuff we see with Joe Biden doing. I cannot believe what our country has come to, a bunch of whining offended yahoos walking around with chips on their shoulders looking for the slightest perceived offence to be outraged over. Unless there are inappropriate private communications between Walts and students leave the high-paid bureaucrat alone.
This is another example of the idiot parents that live in Prince William county and the reason that people avoid living here if they can afford to live elsewhere. Dr. Steven Walts is probably one of the best Superintendents that this county has ever had. This investigation in a complete waste of taxpayer money!
Times have changed. When Walts started working, administrators and teachers could have more of a direct interaction with families, including students; however, I also understand the father’s concerns. I think Dr. Walts has good intentions and hope that this investigation clears him.
The complainer, Guy Morgan, is a notorious agitator. See Bishop v. Morgan, where he defamed the Patriot High School's Principal. Anyone taking his words seriously is wasting his time. Dr. Walts is loved by the students and not because of inappropriate touching or communication but because giving them hope and encouragement to excel.
This Covid 19 has everyone bored. The independent firm will find him as the best superintendent PWC has seen. I am a parent and LOVE his Twitter account. He is a nice human being and many of us are not used that. I think the parents complaining are jealous of him and mad that their kids like him more. And his daughter is a student and friends with the other students coming over. Stop implying otherwise. Please get a life and complain about real serious issues. Shame on you.
