After hearing arguments in a lawsuit over private messages between Prince William schools Superintendent Steve Walts and students, Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Irving said Thursday afternoon she wanted time to review the messages before making a ruling.
The lawsuit is calling for Prince William County Public Schools to release, either whole or redacted, 20,000 private messages on Twitter between Walts and students.
Irving said she may schedule another hearing to make a ruling in two weeks or longer, if needed.
Former school board Chair Ryan Sawyers is asking the court to order the release of the messages after the school division refused their release under the Freedom of Information Act.
John Conrad of The Conrad Firm, who represents the division in the lawsuit, provided the court with a log of the Twitter messages that had general descriptions of the content of the message.
Sawyers' attorney, Evan Mayo with Tremblay & Smith PLLC, argued that a general overview of the messages is not adequate for the court to determine if the messages can be withheld under FOIA exemptions.
