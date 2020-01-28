Loch Lomond Elementary School has been awarded a $48,000 Team Up for Technology grant from the Jimmie Johnson Foundation.
With only one computer lab at the school, students have limited time and access to computer programs and science, technology, engineering and math experiences, according to a news release.
The school plans to use the money to purchase mobile STEM carts to give more students access to technology. The carts will allow computers and tablets to move from classroom to classroom.
The award announcement came in December after two rounds of grant competition.
The school was selected as a semi-finalist last fall, after a submission by fifth-grade teacher Lauren Daly. The school received a camera and a laptop to complete round two of the grant competition which required the school to produce and submit a video demonstrating how a technology makeover can help improve their school.
“Rochelle Allen, our amazing instructional technology coach, and the technology club students produced the winning video,” said Assistant Principal Joy Greene.
Allen and students created their video to share about the diverse population of learners at Loch Lomond and how many of the students don’t have access to technology at home, so school is where they are being prepared for the digital world, according to the release.
Students in the video shared their hopes to learn how to code and to create apps, videos and “cool presentations.”
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson and his wife, Chandra, launched the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in 2006 with a primary focus of supporting K-12 public education. The Team Up For Technology grant program has been helping schools increase student access to technology since 2012.
