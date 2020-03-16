Manassas City Public Schools announced Sunday that meals will be distributed at three locations throughout the city during the minimum two-week school closure.
Free “grab and go” breakfasts and lunches will be provided to anyone under the age of 18 starting Wednesday at Osbourn High School, Round Elementary School and Weems Elementary School. The meals will be provided between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and to any child, regardless of their free or reduced lunch status.
According to Superintendent Kevin Newman, staff will be in the three cafeterias tomorrow to clean the facilities and will begin meal distribution the following day. Newman said the division is prepared to distribute meals for as long as its employees can get to work and the necessary supplies are available.
“We’re going to do this thing as long as we can get our deliveries in to stock us with the things we need,” Newman told InsideNoVa. “... We’re going to make sure our kids are fed to the best of our ability.”
Newman also said that through the closures, all staff members will be paid as planned, regardless of whether they’re needed for meal distribution. Employees involved in that will be paid for time and a half, and the division plans to seek a reimbursement for the additional pay from the federal government.
Newman described the division as in a holding pattern until Friday, when the next conference call with the state’s superintendent of education is scheduled. Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that all schools in the state would be closed for a minimum of two weeks. Last night, the Centers for Disease Control recommended postponing all gatherings of 50 or more people for the next two months. As of Monday, Manassas still had no documented cases of coronavirus.
