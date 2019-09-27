Manassas Park schools remember lost educator

At the start of the school year, Manassas Park City Schools celebrated the elevation of one of its own.
Elizabeth Krafsig had worked for more than seven years as an instructional assistant and, this year, became a special education teacher at Cougar Elementary School.
On Sept. 1, soon after the school year began, Krafsig passed away.
Krafsig was a native of Annapolis, Md., who lived most of her adult life in Manassas Park.
Krafsig had gone back to school full time to pursue a teaching degree while still working. She graduated earlier this year with a bachelor’s in Special Education Interdisciplinary Studies from Liberty University and was in the process of obtaining her master’s in Special Education.
“She was a true beacon of positivity and encouragement for both students and staff, and her impact on our community will truly be missed,” read a statement from the school division when announcing her death. “Her dedication and commitment toward her goal of becoming a teacher of special education was an inspiration to those around her, and her devotion to her students was tremendous.”
A celebration of her life was held before the Manassas Park High School football game Sept. 6. Football was one of her family’s cherished passed times — three of her four children graduated from the high school.
“She could usually be found in the front row of one of her kids football games, cheerleading competitions, track meets, band concerts, dance recitals or any other events they participated in,” Krafsig’s obituary noted.
The division will also hold a special dedication in her honor at the annual Special Olympics Meet in the Middle event Oct. 4 at Cougar Stadium, 8200 Euclid Ave.
“Elizabeth was an inspiration, both personally and professionally,” said Ann Gwynn, principal at Cougar Elementary. “Her advocacy and love for her students was evident every single day. We cannot think of a better way to recognize Elizabeth’s contributions to our community and her commitment to her students than do it in conjunction with an event that was very close to her heart.”
The meet is from 10 a.m. to noon and will include at least 13 schools competing with close 200 athletes.
“She was incredibly dedicated to her kids,” said division spokesperson Deanne Perez. “Mrs. Krafsig never missed one of these events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.