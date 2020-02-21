Manassas school officials are preparing for a big reduction in public preschool offerings after the Virginia Department of Education pulled over $540,000 from the district’s early-childhood education pilot program.

Each one of the roughly 280 pre-kindergarten students in Manassas City Public Schools will see reduced services if the budget isn’t significantly changed, said Melissa Saunders, executive director of student achievement at MCPS.

Since 2016, the district has been offering what it calls an innovative pilot program for preschoolers, in which about 33% of the students attend school for a full day, while the rest receive a half-day of classroom instruction with additional in-home follow-up from teachers and instructional assistants.

Under the proposed schools budget for the 2021 fiscal year, delivered last week from Superintendent Kevin Newman to the school board, all preschoolers would be limited to a half day, and the supplementary at-home assistance would be scaled back.

Saunders said the program was designed to address two issues: “One, space, we’re limited by how much space we have. And two, to really do a comprehensive parent program.”

But the program had been funded through the Virginia Department of Education’s Virginia Preschool Initiative. Last year, the state pulled the plug, forcing the district to use unspent funds from the previous year to keep the program running during the current school year.

At the time, the school system’s leaders made it clear that the program couldn’t continue without the state funding.

Andy Hawkins, executive director of finance and operations for Manassas schools, told the school board last week that staff has requested a state budget amendment through the city’s legislative representatives — Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, and Del. Lee Carter, D-51st.

“I’m not optimistic that we’ll receive these funds, which will force MCPS to change its successful model,” Hawkins said.

Saunders says the program has worked because of its flexibility and need-driven level of instruction. Some children, she says, need a full day of instruction and can’t depend on parents, who may be at work or not English-speakers themselves, and therefore less able to help with the foundations of English-language learning.

But other children may not be ready for a full day of instruction and socializing. So freeing up teachers and instructional assistants to engage parents at home or bring families to the school for parent-specific programming can build a connection with the school that officials hope will last through kindergarten and beyond.

“We’re trying to create that home and school engagement very early on for those students and their parents,” Saunders said. “They’re talking to parents about things like setting up routines — where will they do their homework? They’re holding monthly parent activities where we bring parents into the school and talk about things like health and wellness, healthy eating, how to set limits for your 4-year-old. Those programs would likely be decreased.”

Tim Demeria, a member of the school board since 2006, said data show that the program works. “Kids that were in it are doing so much better than the kids that weren’t. The state isn’t allowing local jurisdictions to do what’s best for them.”

In December, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $95 million plan to expand preschool education for low-income families as a part of his proposed biennial budget, calling it “the largest single early childhood investment in our commonwealth’s history.” But Saunders said it’s too soon to know how that money will be divvied up, if it clears the General Assembly at all. The General Assembly will approve a budget during its session that ends March 6.

For now though, officials aren’t optimistic that they’ll find the money necessary to keep the program running.

“It didn’t fulfill all of [the state’s] mandates — so many hours of this, so many hours of that,” Saunders said. “We were doing something very innovative that didn’t meet those requirements. Our students were still achieving and everybody was really complimentary of that.”