Superintendent Kevin Newman characterized the first week of online classes for Manassas City Public Schools as a success Tuesday night, despite what he said were some technological challenges from students and teachers working through a new system and a positive COVID-19 diagnosis that forced the closure of one of the division’s food distribution locations.
All told, according to figures presented to the Manassas School Board, 7,361 students logged in and “completed actions” over the course of the week. Officials estimated that number would represent roughly 90% of all enrolled students, but the overall number fluctuates every school year as children move in and out of the district. The division’s support staff received 19,045 messages from parent users over the first week. In preparation for the start of the year, 380 wifi hotspots were distributed by the district to serve approximately 900 students. Newman said there would be more requests this week but that, for the most part, students by now had the technology they needed to keep up with classwork.
“Our staff, what they had to go through to get us here and then the work that went into getting the first week over, by no means was it perfect but I can tell you that it was a perfect effort … and the things that did not go well, was not for a lack of effort or engagement from the staff,” Newman told the school board, mentioning problems with the division’s technology as the only issues plaguing the start of the year. “It’s going to get better as time goes on until we can go back face to face again. … The time is not right but we will get there.”
The school board has committed to considering a transition to some in-person learning for all students monthly, but members showed no indication that they had any imminent plans for a return to classrooms.
Outside of instruction, the first week was not without any COVID-related challenges. Last week, according to School Board Chair Sanford Williams, a food distribution worker at Round Elementary tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the division to disinfect and shut down the facility for a number of days, diverting students who would typically pick up free meals on school days from Round to Weems Elementary and Osbourn High School. For any positive test, the division first contacts the Virginia Department of Health and then contacts any other employees who have been in contact with the infected staffer, Williams told InsideNoVa.
“It’s not easy,” he said of the steps MCPS takes to keep one infection from becoming many.
On Tuesday, school division staff also unveiled tentative plans for 112 special needs students to return to school buildings for in-person instruction four days per week. Mondays would remain virtual learning days, but those who meet a set of criteria would be in classrooms from Tuesday to Friday every week. No start date has been set, but Student Achievement Director Melissa Saunders said that once plans were finalized, it would take 10-15 days for the in-person programming to begin.
Eric Brent, the division’s director of student services, said students with intellectual disabilities like autism, or physical disabilities like hearing or speech-impairment would be among those coming for in-person education.
“At the moment we would like to start dialogue with staff and with our parents to find a safe way to transition to in-person learning for this selected group, as well as what we would do after this transition,” Newman told the school board. “Right now we have not set a start date as we would like to have a conversation with staff and parents to make sure we’re developing a conducive environment.”
For transportation, the division plans to use a five-tiered bussing system with about 20 drivers and 20 bus attendants to take students to what would look like fairly typical school days, officials said. Building retrofits to provide for adequate distancing have been completed, according to division officials, and personal protective equipment would be used to Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health standards.
Later in the semester, regardless of whether the division’s students are receiving any in-person instruction, some 11th and 12th graders will be at Osbourn High School for the PSAT and SAT. Masks will be worn and desks will be six-feet apart, officials said, but at a time when many testing locations have closed, the division’s only high school hosting the college entrance exam should make the lives of some MCPS seniors easier.
“By us hosting it for our students, this may be the only opportunity for the tame the SAT,” School Board Member Suzanne Seaberg said Tuesday.
So far, 70 of the division’s juniors have registered to take the PSAT, which will be paid for by MCPS. Thirty-nine seniors have signed up to take the SAT and will have to bare the cost of the exam.
