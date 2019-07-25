Manassas schools recognized for combating student hunger

Manassas City Public Schools was recognized Tuesday, July 23, for efforts combating student hunger.
The division was one of six honored in the 2019 Virginia School Boards Association Food For Thought competition.
The Food For Thought awards were created in 2012 to recognize school leaders addressing childhood hunger and providing students with healthier, more nutritious school meals.
Manassas schools were recognized for Meal Access to Fight Hunger for a division with less than 10,000 students.
Other area winners included Prince William County Public Schools for Meal Access to Fight Hunger in the large school division and Fairfax County Public Schools for Wellness and Physical Activity in the large school division.
