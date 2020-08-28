‘Not guinea pigs': Teachers worry as 1,600 students prepare for in-person instruction

Dozens of Prince William County school employees and supporters concerned about exposure to COVID-19 protested the county’s plan Wednesday to open for in-person instruction for more than 1,600 students Sept. 8.
During a meeting that followed the protest, county school board members raised their own concerns with the limited in-person instruction plan, even though the vast majority of the school division’s more than 92,000 students will start the school year at home with just virtual lessons.
But the board took no action to change plans put in place in July, when the board approved a virtual start for most students, with an eye to getting most students back into the classroom in November.
Superintendent Steve Walts said 1,663 students, including some with special needs and others with limited English proficiency, will receive in-person instruction four times a week. Staff had previously estimated nearly 1,900 students would be in the classroom. Walts did not clarify why the estimate had decreased.
Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health District, said she’s been working with school division staff to prepare for the school year. She told the school board Wednesday that the health district, which includes the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, has moderate community transmission of the coronavirus based on multiple factors, including a rate of 11.8 cases per 100,000 residents, 8.5% percent positivity rate for tests and more.
“We shouldn’t say it’s safe for in-person learning,” Ansher said. “We should say, ‘How can we make it safer for students and staff to come back to school?’”
Students and staff who are attending in-person classes will be required to complete a health screening daily before arriving at school. Division staff will work with Ansher to determine on a case by case basis whether a school needs to close due to COVID-19.
“One case doesn’t mean we need to shut the school down,” she said. “Recent studies show pediatric patients do spread and are more likely [than adults] to be asymptomatic.”
‘I DON’T WANT TO GET SICK’
More than 60 people gathered outside the school system’s headquarters, the Kelly Leadership Center, before the school board meeting to protest the division’s plans.
Debbie Oakley, a speech pathologist at a middle school in the division, told InsideNoVa she’s worked for the division for 17 years.
“We as a group, nobody feels it’s safe to go back into schools right now,” she said. “A lot of people think, if it’s not safe for general ed, it’s not safe for special ed.”
Oakley said she doesn’t believe teachers and staff have been given adequate time to prepare for in-person instruction. “We don’t feel like we are expendable.”
Kelly Boynton, a special education teacher, said she’s been working for the county for more than two decades.
“I don’t want to get sick,” Boynton said. “It’s not fair that general education gets to stay home.”
As a department chair, she oversees 25 educators, she said. Teachers and school administrators have more than 12,000 students with an Individual Education Plan (IEP), each requiring an update to conform to COVID-19 limitations.
“Staff can’t do curriculum work because they have to get these IEPs done,” she said.
Boynton said some special education teachers are being asked to teach both virtually and in person.
Oakley said she missed a training opportunity Wednesday, because she was in an IEP meeting.
Oakley and Boynton said they support beginning the year completely virtually to allow staff time to prepare education plans for students with disabilities.
Lizzie Allen, a special education teacher in the division, also attended the protest Wednesday. “If one is lost, it’s not acceptable,” Allen told the crowd. “We are not guinea pigs.”
During the meeting, some school board members noted they have heard from teachers worried about heading back to the classroom too soon.
“They have a lot on their plate and there’s a lot of expectation on their shoulders right now,” said board member Lisa Zargarpur, Coles District.
Board member Lillie Jessie of the Occoquan District noted that teachers are concerned about going to work in person.
“Teachers do not know if students, their co-workers or a parent has the virus,” Jessie said. “They’re walking in an environment that is scary.”
Some teachers have asked the school board to delay in-person instruction by two weeks to allow staff more time to prepare and also modify the schedule to possibly allow half-days, Jessie said.
Marvin Marin, a parent of two children in the division, learned Tuesday that one of his children will attend school in-person, but he’s still waiting to hear whether his other child will be able to attend in-person starting Sept. 8.
He told InsideNoVa on Wednesday he supports having the option of in-person instruction for students with special needs.
“It’s a good compromise — while we’d like five days a week, we completely understand,” Marin said. “It will allow him to get the services he needs.”
