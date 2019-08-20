OmniRide is partnering with Northern Virginia Community College to offer a bus pass exclusively for NOVA’s Woodbridge and Manassas users.
The OmniRide College Pass will enable students, faculty and staff to get unlimited rides on OmniRide Local, Cross County Connector and Metro Express buses for the fall 2019 semester for $80. The pass will be valid for travel from through Dec. 31, according to a news release.
Although the College Pass is designed to help people access the two campuses, pass holders also can use it for travel to other destinations served by OmniRide including nearby Metro stations.
“By accepting the College Pass on nearly all its bus services, OmniRide is continuing to offer new transportation options for area residents,” said Prince William County Supervisor Ruth Anderson, who also serves as chair of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, which oversees OmniRide.
“Young people in particular are more willing to consider alternatives to driving, and the OmniRide College Pass will enable them to take classes at multiple campuses or travel to their job for a reasonable price without worrying about finding parking,” Anderson said.
The OmniRide College Pass can be purchased at:
OmniRide Transit Center, 14700 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge;
NOVA Woodbridge Parking Office, 2645 College Drive, Seefeldt Building (WS), Room 126; and
NOVA Manassas Parking Office, 10950 Campus Drive, Howsmon Hall 312.
All buyers must show a valid NOVA ID card. Passes are non-transferable.
“There’s enough pressure on students without adding the need for reliable transportation. The OmniRideCollege Pass provides a way for students to not only commute to school, but also for work and leisure activities,” said Natasha Khan, OmniRide’s Rideshare Specialist.
“They don’t have to worry about car maintenance, the cost of gas, relying on friends or surging Uber prices. They can count on OmniRide to get them to where they need to be.”
