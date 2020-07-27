Osbourn High School’s 470 graduates got the recognition they earned last week in a ceremony that looked quite different than any years prior.
From July 18-23, the Class of 2020 was honored one-by-one, with each student taking about 30 minutes to move through various stations culminating in receiving a diploma and going on stage at the football field’s 50-yard-line. Students were allowed to bring up to 10 guests for their ceremony.
“You’re doing 470 individual graduation ceremonies is what it boils down to,” Michael Pflugrath, the school’s principal, told InsideNoVa. “They really enjoy it, I think. Students enjoy the personalized part of it, they’re very appreciative that we’re able to do a ceremony at this time.”
The school’s graduation rate rose from 79% to 94% in 2020, which Pflugrath attributed to a successful distance learning program in the spring and the school’s summer credit program. When schools shut down due to the pandemic March 13, the school had 137 seniors at risk of not graduating, but that number fell to 28.
The whole process for each graduate walking began with a screening for temperature and a series of questions about potential COVID-19 exposure. Graduates then received their tassels and medals, a chance to make sure everything looks right in the mirror, and then they went up on stage with “Pomp and Circumstance” playing over the public address system. According to Pflugrath, the Manassas school board and staff were happy to stand out in the heat from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the ceremony.
On Aug. 10, graduation speeches will be streamed online for all students to tune in.
Pflugrath said some of the things students told him as they completed their ceremony nearly brought him to tears.
“It just makes your heart melt, some of the things they say. You can’t out-give kids,” Pflugrath said. “Some have started breaking down crying because they're so excited. … It’s kind of why you’re in education. The kids just pay you back tenfold.”
