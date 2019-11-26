A small act of kindness can leave a big impression, which was the intended goal of Osbourn High School’s “Kindness Rocks” campaign. Students from Robin Albrecht’s leadership class recently handed out dozens of small rocks painted with bright colors, pictures and encouraging words around Manassas.
Each rock was paired with a handwritten note from the students meant to improve someone’s day. On Nov. 18, the students visited Old Town to share their Kindness Rocks with community members and place them throughout historic Manassas.
“It made me happy to see the smiles on people’s faces and it was wonderful to hear that I made their day,” said senior Jenny Cruz.
“So many people thanked us and loved what we were doing,” said senior Love Delaney.
Students visited City Hall and area businesses, allowing many of the students to experience parts of their community for the first time and in a new way.
“A lady driving pulled over next to me and asked what it was [that] we were doing,” said senior Merlin Gamez-Melendez, “And after I explained, I gave her a card/rock and she was so happy and thankful. It made me feel really good about the work I was doing for my community.”
Senior Irving Vargas-Herrera said seeing people’s reactions was his favorite part of the experience, especially at one Manassas restaurant. “The workers were very cheerful, and they reminded me of little kids when they were comparing their notes,” he said.
Whether it was through a rock that said “Smile,” a note with encouraging words or a simple exchange, these students realized they can make a difference and “Kindness Rocks.”
