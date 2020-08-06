As students prepare to start the new school year from home, parents are increasingly turning to each other and the broader community for support, creating informal networks around Prince William County in hopes of tackling the unique challenges that this back-to-school season presents.
A Facebook Group created by Jeanie Ingram, an instructional technology teacher with Prince William County Public Schools, is trying to provide a resource for parents. “PWC Families - Make Connections” has 530 members with individual threads for each Prince William County public school.
“I really feel for working families. I am a tech teacher who can work virtually, but I am also a career switcher, so I used to be out there in the business world,” Ingram told InsideNoVa. “My hope is that many parents are able to make some childcare matches that work well for them while allowing those parents to work as normally as possible, under the circumstances.”
Parents, Ingram said, are mostly using the platform to arrange supervision for their children. Some are planning to swap work days. Even a number of college students home for the fall semester are also offering to pitch in.
“I can see that some people are making matches. Probably more people asking for help than there are folks offering,” she said. “It’s going to be tough for our working families.”
Mindy Green worked as a school social worker in Fairfax when she became pregnant with her third child. It was then that she decided she’d explore homeschooling to spend more time with her children.
Now, Green said friends and neighbors in her Woodbridge community are asking for guidance as they prepare to have their public school children at home to start the year.
First, she told InsideNoVa, parents should use any flexibility in their schedule or their child’s to their advantage. If you know your child works best at a certain time of day, encourage them to use any open time then to continue with their school work, allowing them to take some time off elsewhere.
Meanwhile, parents and caretakers can use their child’s leisure time to get their own work done.
“If there is some flexibility in when the school is allowing your child to plug in to certain things, look at what works best for you,” Green suggested. “If you’re a morning person and you know your child’s natural bent is that they focus better in the morning or if they focus better in the afternoon, those are options.”
If parents are working from home while their children are going to school from home, Green said parents should communicate clearly about when they’ll be available and when they might need some time to concentrate on their work.
At the start of the day, she said, checking in about everyone’s schedule can help set expectations for the upcoming day. And whenever possible, parents should build some regular routines into every day.
“Trying to keep as much of a routine as possible is key because it helps them to create those healthy habits and get into the mental framework that this is school, it’s just in a different location. And it helps them to be accountable. And it helps you as a parent to remain accountable as well,” Green said. “Communication is really key because … there are stresses and strains on relationships when everybody’s in the same house. We’re not always used to being with our kids constantly.”
Green said that parents and caretakers should fight the urge some might have for perfectionism. Think of each day in terms of priorities rather than a to-do list. What is vital to finish for parents and children to complete that day — their top priorities — and what can, if need be, be delayed?
Lastly, she tells parents, get outside every day.
“Even in elementary school, kids learn by playing. They learn by doing,” Green said. “So use those opportunities to go outside and throw a ball or sit outside and do some kind of craft or activity, they can also have value as an opportunity to connect and socialize.”
In Gainesville, a retiree is ready to return to the new job he briefly started in March. It was then that Franklin Silva, who moved to the area from Colorado last summer to be closer to his sister, found himself as a part-time babysitter.
This semster, he’s already bought some notebooks and pencils for his charges, his 5th and 8th grade nephews who go to school in Manassas. Silva said he had little choice in the matter back in March, when his sister and her husband had to continue going into work even after schools hurriedly transitioned to online learning.
“I guess it was good timing when I moved … I could help,” Silva said.
As of now, he said, the plan is for him to watch the kids once or twice a week, though that could change. A former engineer, Silva even figures to offer up some help with math class if need be. But he insists that he won’t be able to run a day care for the entire neighborhood.
“Two boys is enough for what I can do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.