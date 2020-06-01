In-person summer school programs have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but Prince William County schools will offer a virtual 15-day summer school program for elementary and middle school students from July 6-24.
The school division is offering a virtual program called Graduation Academy from June 22 through July 31 for current high school seniors who have not met the requirements to graduate. If they successfully complete the academy, students will be eligible to participate in their graduation ceremonies.
The division also is offering a high school program for English learners from June 22 through July 31.
Prince William County Public Schools is set to refund 87 students a total of $18,840, because some programs were canceled due to the pandemic, said Sherry Clines, equity and employee relations specialist for the school division’s human resources department.
These courses that were canceled included art, elementary math and algebra prep enrichment programs and high school and middle school success programs. The division said refunds could take six to eight weeks to process.
Prince William schools have not been allowed to attend classes in-person since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Education leaders across Virginia are working on developing plans on how to safely reopen schools in the fall.
