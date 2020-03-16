Prince William County Public Schools officials announced Monday the school board meeting on March 18 will be closed to the public after the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

The school board is set to consider its fiscal year 2021 budget at the March 18 meeting, according to the agenda online. The school board is required to approve its budget before April 1, according to the school division.

The meeting will be closed except for the school board, Superintendent Steve Walts and the board's clerk.

Citizen comment time is canceled, although the division asks people to send their comments to the board via email. You can reach the board clerk at pwcsclerk@pwcs.edu.

The meeting will be recorded in Facebook live, according to the division.

The Manassas City School Board announced Monday that it would be holding a budget workshop virtually on Thursday due to limits in public gatherings.