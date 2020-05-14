Prince William County School board mostly agreed Wednesday with deep cuts to its proposed $1.3 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Superintendent Steve Walts presented roughly $35.9 million in cuts at a May 6 meeting due to less money than requested from the county and cuts in expected funds from the state.
The proposed cuts include deferring some projects and delaying hiring of central office positions, but the division still expects to hire an additional 155 teachers in the next fiscal year. The division is also adding five social workers to bring the division’s total to 46 and adding three guidance counselors to bring the total to 330.
The board approved a $1.3 billion budget on March 18 as the coronavirus had already closed schools. County funding since then came in $35.9 million less than requested and state funding was cut by $17 million, both due in part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board seems mostly in agreement that providing a 2.8% pay increase for all employees next fiscal year was as much as the division could afford.
School Board member Justin Wilk, Potomac, has called for an additional 2% cost of living adjustment.
School Board member Loree Williams, Woodbridge, said she appreciated that budget stil;l included a raise for employees.
“I think that is huge, because there are so many jurisdictions that are not able to do that at all,” Williams said.
The school board is set to hold an online meeting to consider adopting the budget May 20.
The board also discussed whether or not the school year could be disrupted or altered in the fall if the pandemic continues to require public health restrictions.
School Board member Lillie Jessie, Occoquan, said the division may need some staff to work nights or weekends. “We may need to anticipate things we’ve never needed to anticipate,” she said. Busing operations could be impacted, she said.
School board members agreed the school board may need to revisit the budget, as needed, if there are any changes to projected financial revenue.
ADDING LEGAL HELP
During a roughly two-hour long closed session, the school board consulted with legal counsel about potential litigation and specific personnel and students, according to the meeting agenda. The school board can discuss certain items without the public but must vote on action items in public.
The school board voted 8-0 at a meeting held online due to COVID-19 to retain Huntington, Andrews, Kurth to provide unspecified legal services.
The school board voted 5-3 to hire a third full-time attorney for the division. Chairman Babur Lateef and school board members Williams; Lisa Zargarpur, Coles; Adele Jackson, Brentsville; and Diana Raulston, Neabsco, voted to hire a third attorney for the next fiscal year. With possible federal education changes and volume of legal work, Williams said an attorney will be beneficial.
She said she’s a “a fan of having someone here,” instead of retaining lawyers as needed, which can be costly.
The cost to hire an attorney, pay salary benefits and hire clerical staff is less than $350,000, according to county staff.
School Board members Wilk; Jessie; and Jennifer Wall, Gainesville, voted against hiring another attorney.
