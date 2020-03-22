Prince William County Public School officials have alerted communities about coronavirus cases with ties to three schools.

"We have learned from a PWCS family that members of their family have been diagnosed with COVID-19," Superintendent Steve Walts said in a public message Sunday. "In addition, we have learned of a staff member who has developed symptoms of COVID-19. Earlier today, we communicated directly to those specific school communities affected, which included Benton Middle School, Pennington Traditional School and Bennett Elementary School."

The Prince William Health District advised the division that the risk to others is low, Walts said.

"Nevertheless, PWCS wants to provide the school community with all information known to the division which might enable parents to best protect their children during this unpredictable time, and we have provided notifications even when the Health Department does not," he said.

The governor's office announced Sunday that there will be an update on Virginia school closures at a 2 p.m. press conference tomorrow, Monday.

Walts said in his statement that school division administrators have no additional information or details about the pending announcement.

"We know that students, families, and staff have many questions, especially students in the class of 2020," Walts said. "I assure you that as we receive new information and guidance on a nearly daily basis from local, state and federal officials, PWCS staff are working as rapidly as possible to interpret it and determine if, and how, to adjust PWCS operations."