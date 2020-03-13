Prince William County Public Schools announced Friday their plans for children to pick up to go breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday while schools are closed until April 14.
Food may be picked up 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the following sites:
- Elementary Schools: Dale City, Fitzgerald, John Jenkins, Mullen and Tyler.
- Middle Schools: Beville, Graham Park, Hampton, Fred Lynn, Lake Ridge, Marsteller, Parkside, Potomac, Rippon, Stonewall and Woodbridge.
- High School: Forest Park High School
An average of 44% of all students qualified for free or reduced lunch in the 2018-19 school year. The percentage of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch at each school ranges from 5% to 89%.
Diana Gulotta, the school division's spokeswoman, said the division will also be feeding students with special needs.
She said even if they're over 18, doesn't matter their age as long as they're students.
