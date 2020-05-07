Prince William County schools Superintendent Steve Walts has announced tentative plans for in-person high school graduation ceremonies delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The events will be Aug. 3-13 at the schools — recent graduation ceremonies have typically been held at Jiffy Lube Live and EagleBank Arena.
“I have a ton of interaction with seniors, and we’re going to do everything we can to make something special for our graduating seniors -- you can rest assured of that,” Walts said.
Tickets may be limited as public health precautions will be followed, whatever they are in August, Walts said.
Walts said staff is reaching out to high school seniors who may need assistance to graduate. He also said students will not be banned from participating in the ceremony due to debt owed to the school.
If necessary, the in-person graduations will be moved to virtual ceremonies if public health restrictions recommend against the ceremony, Walts said.
Manassas school officials announced in April that Osbourn High School will host its graduation at the school stadium at 9 a.m. July 18, and Stafford County Superintendent Scott Kizner scheduled graduation ceremonies for 8 a.m. Aug. 1.
Loudoun County Superintendent Eric Williams also promised that county would eventually hold in-person graduation ceremonies.
