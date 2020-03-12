In an effort to prepare for impacts of the spreading coronavirus, Prince William County Public Schools will be closed to students Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, Superintendent Steve Walts announced Thursday.
Manassas also announced that its schools would be closed Monday, but plans to reopen Tuesday, if possible.
Loudoun County Public Schools will be closed through next Friday, March 20. Stafford County Public Schools are on a previously scheduled spring break through March 20.
The decision from Prince William County came after Walts met with county officials and Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia to help address the growing number of cases of coronavirus.
Walts also announced that all extracurricular activities are cancelled until further notice and any student absences on Friday will be excused.
Monday is a teacher and staff work day to prepare for continues instruction in the event of a need to close a school or schools for an extended period. Tuesday will be a "virtual workday" for staff.
Walts said in a statement that there is no known case of COVID-19 in any school in the division.
The school division is required to have a minimum of 180 instructional days each school year or at the minimum 990 instructional hours if the division has to have emergency closures, according to the division.
While the division planned for up to 18 days for emergency closures for the current 2019-20 school year, the division has about 13.5 days left to dedicate for emergency closures before dropping below the minimum number of instructional days required by the Virginia Department of Education.
If a disruption to school operations were to happen, the division will offer different ways to learn. Staff told InsideNoVA on Wednesday that includes offering paper materials or materials online.
Division officials stated they recognize that not every student and teacher has access to digital learning at home. For students to learn remotely and teachers to instruct remotely requires a device such as a laptop and an internet connection — items that may be cost-prohibitive.
The division has assigned some digital devices. InsideNoVA requested on Thursday the number of digital devices assigned in the division.
The division also stated in an event of closure, the division will designate sites to provide “to go” lunch meals to students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.
The division will not offer food to be picked up on Monday or Tuesday, according to Diana Gulotta, the school division's spokeswoman.
"If we close more a longer amount of time, we can work to apply for a waiver to have students pick up food," she said. "We are not yet at that point."
An average of 44% of all students qualified for free or reduced lunch in the 2018-19 school year. The percentage of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch at each school ranges from 5% to 89%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.