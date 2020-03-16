Prince William County Public Schools officials announced Monday they will be opening all schools 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, to allow students to pick up medications.
The division said this is not an end-of-year medication pick up, but it will cover medications needed while schools are closed until April 14. Nurses and administrators will be present to provide student’s medications to their parents. The division is asking parents to bring a photo ID and a pen to sign a form to pick up student medication. Those picking up medications will not be able to access any other parts of the school.
Guidelines to pick up medication, according to the school division:
-Parents and guardians should report to the main entrance of the school, where they will enter there or be directed where to go.
-Complete an online form to let staff know you intend to pick up student medication.
-Bring a photo ID and a pen to sign a form
-Staff will ask parents to wait outside of the building until they are invited in one at a time to pick up medication. The division asks people to comply with social distancing and safety precautions.
