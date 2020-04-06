Prince William County schools are donating a few thousand masks, including surgical and N-95 masks, to local hospitals as the coronavirus crisis has made personal protective equipment difficult to find, Superintendent Steve Walts announced last week.

As of April 6, 214 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The division is working with the division’s SPARK Education Foundation to donate the unused masks.

Diana Gulotta, the division’s spokeswoman, told InsideNoVa that staff is collecting surplus masks the division already had for healthcare staff and boxing those.

The division is considering donating the supplies to Sentara in Woodbridge and Novant in Haymarket and Manassas, but that depends on how many masks are collected.

County schools have been closed since March 14 and Gov. Ralph Northam announced last month that they would remain closed through the rest of the academic year.

As of April 1, Division staff had handed out more than 118,000 to-go meals at 19 sites since schools were closed.

The division added three locations this week where parents or guardians of students can pick up to-go bags with breakfast and lunch 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday: Potomac View and River Oaks elementary schools and Saunders Middle School.

Gulotta said the division tracks how effective the pick-up sites are and the division has added the additional sites based on volume.

Other pick up sites include: Coles, Dale City, Fitzgerald, John D. Jenkins, Mullen, Tyler and Yorkshire elementary schools; Beville, Graham Park, Hampton, Fred Lynn, Lake Ridge, Marsteller, Parkside, Potomac, Rippon, Stonewall and Woodbridge middle schools; and Forest Park High School.

The division asks parents and guardians to bring proof of student enrollment in the form of student ID, report card, or other official school documentation with the child’s name printed on the document and provide names of non-school age or children not enrolled in school, who are 18 years old and under.