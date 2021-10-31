Jaira Wiley of Woodbridge has been recognized as a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, a national leadership and honors organization at Old Dominion University.

Brian Donley of Haymarket graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. in May with a master of laws in health law and policy.

Zaire Hall-Hamilton of Woodbridge was inducted into the Alpha Mu Zeta chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the international English honor society at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.

Alexander Gray of Gainesville has been named to the dean’s list for the summer semester at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.

Kevin Hanke of Manassas graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., with a master of science degree in defense and strategic studies.

Lovella S. Maxey of Woodbridge has been named the President’s List for part-time students for the summer semester at Central Carolina Technical College in Sumter, S.C.

Rafer Carter of Gainesville has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Clark University in Worcester, Mass.

Cameron Hall of Gainesville has been named to the Dean’s List for the summer semester at University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Robert Gerl of Manassas has graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration.

Kelly Farran of Haymarket has been selected for admission into the Global Scholars Program at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio. The four-year Thomas W. Palmer '69 and Susan Palmer Global Scholars Program recognizes students' potential for high academic achievement and passion for international issues.

Roddrick Mitchell of Quantico has been named to the Academic Achievement List for the summer semester at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Ga.

Waseem Akram of Manassas has graduated from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., with a master of business administration.

Luke Mihalovich of Woodbridge was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Salisbury (Md.) University.

Kelly Henry of Woodbridge graduated from Emory & Henry University’s Health Sciences Campus with a doctorate of physical therapy.

Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., has named the following local students to the Dean’s List for the summer semester:

Laureen Baddoo of Woodbridge

Matthew Levine of Woodbridge

Tonya Noland-Stanfield of Dumfries

David Revill of Gainesville

Christine Ortiz of Woodbridge

Alexus Walker of Woodbridge

Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., has named the following local students to the President’s List for the summer semester:

Kim Smith of Woodbridge

Ashleigh Michael of Woodbridge

Cassandra Kleinsorgen-Lalos of Haymarket

Kayley McLynn of Woodbridge

Sean Carmichael of Woodbridge

Chelsea McCoy of Bristow

Austin Harter of Manassas

Alexis Cote of Quantico

Andrew Wepplo of Gainesville

Timothy Mattson of Woodbridge

Jacob Barnett of Manassas

Kelli Gentempo of Manassas

Joshua Queen of Manassas

Hannah Burton of Quantico

Camio Cadwell of Manassas

Emilie Price of Bristow

Ashley Sellman of Woodbridge

Ashley Howard of Woodbridge

Sebastian Collazo of Manassas has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md.:

Elizabeth Trahan of Bristow

Heather Somerville of Manassas

Marina Lewis of Manassas

Amy McLallen of Quantico

Kyle Wheeler of Quantico

Miguel Curbelo of Woodbridge

Jared Himmighoefer of Woodbridge

Anthony Donerson of Woodbridge

Celina Vedro of Woodbridge

William Wilson of Quantico

Bradley Minge of Quantico

Robert Duray of Montclair

Benjamin Marquis of Woodbridge

Christina Niles of Triangle

Zachery Zapotoski of Woodbridge

Debora Larkin of Manassas

Jacqueline Williams of Dumfries

Mike Perez of Quantico

Cole Johnston of Woodbridge

Nicholas Malinowski of Manassas

Hugo Baez Urquiola of Woodbridge

Amber Drake of Manassas

Audrey Escalante of Nokesville

Valerie Martinez of Woodbridge

Adriana Vargas of Dumfries

Amanda Layne of Woodbridge

Jamel Davis of Bristow

Tyler Huber of Quantico

Oswaldo Hernandez of Manassas

Daisy Osei of Haymarket

Jocelyn Sorto of Woodbridge

Kevin Ohm of Quantico

Cassandra Auchey of Woodbridge

Carissa Rand of Manassas

Paul Johnson of Haymarket

Matthew Sprinkle of Bristow

Dorcas Kinuani of Woodbridge

Calvin Waterman of Manassas Park

Antonio Seaforth of Dumfries

Glenn Tainter of Dumfries

Kenneth Antwi of Woodbridge

Rene Rzeszotarski of Montclair

Rita Okafor of Dumfries

Charles Mbir of Dumfries

Ali Landaeta of Gainesville

Jeremy Catchpole of Woodbridge

Stephen Clark of Dale City

Clay Coppernoll of Gainesville

Tabitha Milewski of Quantico

Andrew Obourn of Woodbridge

Sabina Dangal of Haymarket

Sathya Chandrn of Manassas

Hanifa Nasiru-deen of Woodbridge

Lawrence Okattah-Asare of Montclair

Mark Howdle of Quantico

Montana Nipper of Woodbridge

Katherine Robles Andino of Woodbridge

Matthew Baptista of Woodbridge

Zachary Dane of Haymarket

Eulala Reynolds of Manassas Park

Noel De Santiago of Quantico

Donald Goers of Manassas

Areej Manzoor of Triangle

Gavin Wallace of Woodbridge

Shelby Taylor of Quantico

Meheret Hester of Woodbridge

Winner Akoto of Dumfries

Kaitlin Wharton of Woodbridge

Erica Opatz of Dumfries

Kristin Jones of Manassas

Sarah Morales of Manassas

Joshua Buchin of Quantico

Rachel Middleton of Woodbridge

Zavia George of Woodbridge

Dominique Harvey of Dumfries

Adam O'Connell of Woodbridge

Jennifer Wilde of Manassas

Jack Reiter of Haymarket and Andrew Shy of Woodbridge have been named to the Dean’s List for the summer 2021 quarter at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla.

Two local students graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology at the conclusion of summer semester:

Konstantin Oleinikov of Manassas, master of science in computer science

Callie Phillips of Woodbridge, master of science in computer science

Ada Rahim of Woodbridge has been named to the Chancellor’s List for the first term of the 2021-22 school year at Troy (Ala.) University.

