Jaira Wiley of Woodbridge has been recognized as a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, a national leadership and honors organization at Old Dominion University.
Brian Donley of Haymarket graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. in May with a master of laws in health law and policy.
Zaire Hall-Hamilton of Woodbridge was inducted into the Alpha Mu Zeta chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the international English honor society at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
Alexander Gray of Gainesville has been named to the dean’s list for the summer semester at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.
Kevin Hanke of Manassas graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., with a master of science degree in defense and strategic studies.
Lovella S. Maxey of Woodbridge has been named the President’s List for part-time students for the summer semester at Central Carolina Technical College in Sumter, S.C.
Rafer Carter of Gainesville has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Clark University in Worcester, Mass.
Cameron Hall of Gainesville has been named to the Dean’s List for the summer semester at University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Robert Gerl of Manassas has graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration.
Kelly Farran of Haymarket has been selected for admission into the Global Scholars Program at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio. The four-year Thomas W. Palmer '69 and Susan Palmer Global Scholars Program recognizes students' potential for high academic achievement and passion for international issues.
Roddrick Mitchell of Quantico has been named to the Academic Achievement List for the summer semester at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Ga.
Waseem Akram of Manassas has graduated from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., with a master of business administration.
Luke Mihalovich of Woodbridge was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Salisbury (Md.) University.
Kelly Henry of Woodbridge graduated from Emory & Henry University’s Health Sciences Campus with a doctorate of physical therapy.
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., has named the following local students to the Dean’s List for the summer semester:
Laureen Baddoo of Woodbridge
Matthew Levine of Woodbridge
Tonya Noland-Stanfield of Dumfries
David Revill of Gainesville
Christine Ortiz of Woodbridge
Alexus Walker of Woodbridge
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., has named the following local students to the President’s List for the summer semester:
Kim Smith of Woodbridge
Ashleigh Michael of Woodbridge
Cassandra Kleinsorgen-Lalos of Haymarket
Kayley McLynn of Woodbridge
Sean Carmichael of Woodbridge
Chelsea McCoy of Bristow
Austin Harter of Manassas
Alexis Cote of Quantico
Andrew Wepplo of Gainesville
Timothy Mattson of Woodbridge
Jacob Barnett of Manassas
Kelli Gentempo of Manassas
Joshua Queen of Manassas
Hannah Burton of Quantico
Camio Cadwell of Manassas
Emilie Price of Bristow
Ashley Sellman of Woodbridge
Ashley Howard of Woodbridge
Sebastian Collazo of Manassas has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md.:
Elizabeth Trahan of Bristow
Heather Somerville of Manassas
Marina Lewis of Manassas
Amy McLallen of Quantico
Kyle Wheeler of Quantico
Miguel Curbelo of Woodbridge
Jared Himmighoefer of Woodbridge
Anthony Donerson of Woodbridge
Celina Vedro of Woodbridge
William Wilson of Quantico
Bradley Minge of Quantico
Robert Duray of Montclair
Benjamin Marquis of Woodbridge
Christina Niles of Triangle
Zachery Zapotoski of Woodbridge
Debora Larkin of Manassas
Jacqueline Williams of Dumfries
Mike Perez of Quantico
Cole Johnston of Woodbridge
Nicholas Malinowski of Manassas
Hugo Baez Urquiola of Woodbridge
Amber Drake of Manassas
Audrey Escalante of Nokesville
Valerie Martinez of Woodbridge
Adriana Vargas of Dumfries
Amanda Layne of Woodbridge
Jamel Davis of Bristow
Tyler Huber of Quantico
Oswaldo Hernandez of Manassas
Daisy Osei of Haymarket
Jocelyn Sorto of Woodbridge
Kevin Ohm of Quantico
Cassandra Auchey of Woodbridge
Carissa Rand of Manassas
Paul Johnson of Haymarket
Matthew Sprinkle of Bristow
Dorcas Kinuani of Woodbridge
Calvin Waterman of Manassas Park
Antonio Seaforth of Dumfries
Glenn Tainter of Dumfries
Kenneth Antwi of Woodbridge
Rene Rzeszotarski of Montclair
Rita Okafor of Dumfries
Charles Mbir of Dumfries
Ali Landaeta of Gainesville
Jeremy Catchpole of Woodbridge
Stephen Clark of Dale City
Clay Coppernoll of Gainesville
Tabitha Milewski of Quantico
Andrew Obourn of Woodbridge
Sabina Dangal of Haymarket
Sathya Chandrn of Manassas
Hanifa Nasiru-deen of Woodbridge
Lawrence Okattah-Asare of Montclair
Mark Howdle of Quantico
Montana Nipper of Woodbridge
Katherine Robles Andino of Woodbridge
Matthew Baptista of Woodbridge
Zachary Dane of Haymarket
Eulala Reynolds of Manassas Park
Noel De Santiago of Quantico
Donald Goers of Manassas
Areej Manzoor of Triangle
Gavin Wallace of Woodbridge
Shelby Taylor of Quantico
Meheret Hester of Woodbridge
Winner Akoto of Dumfries
Kaitlin Wharton of Woodbridge
Erica Opatz of Dumfries
Kristin Jones of Manassas
Sarah Morales of Manassas
Joshua Buchin of Quantico
Rachel Middleton of Woodbridge
Zavia George of Woodbridge
Dominique Harvey of Dumfries
Adam O'Connell of Woodbridge
Jennifer Wilde of Manassas
Jack Reiter of Haymarket and Andrew Shy of Woodbridge have been named to the Dean’s List for the summer 2021 quarter at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla.
Two local students graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology at the conclusion of summer semester:
Konstantin Oleinikov of Manassas, master of science in computer science
Callie Phillips of Woodbridge, master of science in computer science
Ada Rahim of Woodbridge has been named to the Chancellor’s List for the first term of the 2021-22 school year at Troy (Ala.) University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.