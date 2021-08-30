Emilie Finken of Woodbridge was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. 

Emanuela Peeva of Woodbridge was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College.

Brandi Hart of Manassas, Alexandra Aguirre of Manassas, Amber Parsons of Haymarket and Hadley Scott of Haymarket were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Tampa (Fla.). 

Robert Modar of Dumfries, Ryan P. Harlan of Manassas Park and Ryan S. Coulter of Woodbridge were named to the scholastic Honor Roll for the spring semester at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.

Lionel Chogugudza of Gainesville graduated from Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., with a bachelor of arts degree. 

 

Kiyah Pelletier of Manassas Park was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at The University of Saint Joseph, in West Hartford, Conn. 

Katharine Hanifen of Woodbridge graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a bachelor’s of fine arts in creative writing. 

Teresa Esquivel of Woodbridge was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. 

Marc Pooleii of Woodbridge graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City with a master of science degree in parks, recreation and tourism.

Amy Trietiak of Haymarket was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Trey Miller of Woodbridge was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring semester at University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark. 

 

Jessklyn Yuen Loh of Woodbridge was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Emerson College in Boston. 

Tayah Frye of Woodbridge and Margaret Gildersleeve of Woodbridge were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Hollins University in Roanoke. 

Lydia Kang of Catharpin and Lloyd McMillan of Gainesville were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill. 

  

Kayla Solomon of Haymarket was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. 

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology:

  • Yin Hinton of Woodbridge 

  • Isaac Coleman of Woodbridge  

  • Nicholas Deary of Bristow  

  • Kayla Hodgson of Dumfries 

  • Mira Mcdonald of Manassas 

  • Victor Western of Dumfries  

Nate Romanowski of Nokesville was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa. 

 

Lionel Chogugudza of Gainesville was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. 

 

Gary Myrick of Woodbridge graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., with a master of science degree in defense and strategic studies.

 

The following local students graduated from Shenandoah University in Winchester during commencement ceremonies in May: 

  • Samantha Schambach of Manassas 

  • Elvin Canas of Manassas Park 

  • Ibrahim Bundu of Woodbridge 

  • Christian Sowalla of Manassas 

  • Caroline Ebuchulam of Manassas

  • Kiana Johnson of Woodbridge 

  • James Falletta of Woodbridge 

  • Sabrina Sanchez of Dumfries 

  • Cory Thompson of Dumfries 

  • Matthew Kohler of Woodbridge 

  • Benjamin Forgas of Manassas 

  • Rahman Gul of Woodbridge 

  • Tyler Williams of Manassas Park 

  • Darian Diaz of Haymarket 

  • Katryn Taborga of Gainesville 

  • Kevin Carlton of Nokesville 

  • Kaelyn Larry of Woodbridge 

  • Victoria Nolan of Woodbridge 

  • Rileigh McClure of Bristow 

  • Payal Bhatia of Gainesville 

  • Ali Hammad of Manassas 

  • Shadonna Williams of Woodbridge 

  • Cheyenne Hawkins of Manassas 

  • Isabella Morello of Haymarket 

  • Victoria Krist of Manassas 

  • Jeri Emery of Manassas 

  • Yordanos Fente of Gainesville 

  • Bridget Mason of Manassas 

  • Sierra Beaty of Woodbridge 

  • Avery White of Woodbridge 

  • Stacey McGaughey of Woodbridge 

  • Abenaa Boatemaa-Antwi of Woodbridge 

  • Christian Lamoureux of Woodbridge 

  • Stefani Alfaro of Manassas 

  • Chanell Richardson of Woodbridge 

  • Kedest Gebreselassie of Woodbridge 

  • Reem Hussain of Woodbridge 

  • Lianne Kemavor of Manassas 

  • Sheeba Asad of Gainesville 

  • Holly Skaluba of Manassas 

  • Melina Fluck of Bristow 

  • Erin Walden of Dumfries 

  • Kyle Pullin of Nokesville 

  • Ida Kenin of Dumfries 

  • Vi Le of Dumfries 

  • Comfort Avovabey of Manassas 

  • T'onna Collins of Manassas 

Two local students graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.:

  • Brian Wise of Manassas, bachelor of science degree in biology

  • Gregory Dyson of Dumfries, master of business administration 

 

Anna Garst of Haymarket and Tristan Gyamfi of Woodbridge were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Gettysburg (Pa.) College.

 

Two local students graduated from Emory & Henry College:  

  • Ariel Friendly of Manassas, bachelor of fine arts 

  • Kaela Schlevensky of Haymarket, bachelor of arts. Schlevensky was also named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.

 

 

Diamanti Batistas of Gainesville was named to the Dean’s Commendation List for the spring semester at Gettysburg (Pa.) College

 

Kayleigh Krause of Bristow graduated from Frostburg (Md.) State University with a bachelor of science degree in psychology.

 

Chanel Johnson of Woodbridge graduated from Montclair (N.J.) State University with a bachelor of fine arts in musical theatre.

 

Megan Fisher of Bristow and Hannah McKay of Woodbridge were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. 

 

Tuong Nguyen of Gainesville graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with a bachelor of science in engineering degree, majoring in mechanical engineering.

 

Robbie Moser of Dale City was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Tufts University in Medford/Somerville, Mass. 

 

Madison Failla of Haymarket was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala.

 

 

Jack Reiter of Haymarket and Andrew Shy of Woodbridge were named to the Dean’s List for the spring quarter at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s campus in Port Orange, Fla. 

 

Rahma Ali of Manassas graduated from the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton, Pa., with a master of biomedical sciences degree.

Miracle Holthouser of Manassas Park graduated from Troy (Ala.) University with a bachelor’s degree. 

 

Erin Puttre of Woodbridge was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at National Intelligence University.

