Emilie Finken of Woodbridge was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass.
Emanuela Peeva of Woodbridge was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College.
Brandi Hart of Manassas, Alexandra Aguirre of Manassas, Amber Parsons of Haymarket and Hadley Scott of Haymarket were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Tampa (Fla.).
Robert Modar of Dumfries, Ryan P. Harlan of Manassas Park and Ryan S. Coulter of Woodbridge were named to the scholastic Honor Roll for the spring semester at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.
Lionel Chogugudza of Gainesville graduated from Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., with a bachelor of arts degree.
Kiyah Pelletier of Manassas Park was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at The University of Saint Joseph, in West Hartford, Conn.
Katharine Hanifen of Woodbridge graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a bachelor’s of fine arts in creative writing.
Teresa Esquivel of Woodbridge was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.
Marc Pooleii of Woodbridge graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City with a master of science degree in parks, recreation and tourism.
Amy Trietiak of Haymarket was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Trey Miller of Woodbridge was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring semester at University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark.
Jessklyn Yuen Loh of Woodbridge was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Emerson College in Boston.
Tayah Frye of Woodbridge and Margaret Gildersleeve of Woodbridge were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Hollins University in Roanoke.
Lydia Kang of Catharpin and Lloyd McMillan of Gainesville were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill.
Kayla Solomon of Haymarket was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology:
Yin Hinton of Woodbridge
Isaac Coleman of Woodbridge
Nicholas Deary of Bristow
Kayla Hodgson of Dumfries
Mira Mcdonald of Manassas
Victor Western of Dumfries
Nate Romanowski of Nokesville was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa.
Lionel Chogugudza of Gainesville was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y.
Gary Myrick of Woodbridge graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., with a master of science degree in defense and strategic studies.
The following local students graduated from Shenandoah University in Winchester during commencement ceremonies in May:
Samantha Schambach of Manassas
Elvin Canas of Manassas Park
Ibrahim Bundu of Woodbridge
Christian Sowalla of Manassas
Caroline Ebuchulam of Manassas
Kiana Johnson of Woodbridge
James Falletta of Woodbridge
Sabrina Sanchez of Dumfries
Cory Thompson of Dumfries
Matthew Kohler of Woodbridge
Benjamin Forgas of Manassas
Rahman Gul of Woodbridge
Tyler Williams of Manassas Park
Darian Diaz of Haymarket
Katryn Taborga of Gainesville
Kevin Carlton of Nokesville
Kaelyn Larry of Woodbridge
Victoria Nolan of Woodbridge
Rileigh McClure of Bristow
Payal Bhatia of Gainesville
Ali Hammad of Manassas
Shadonna Williams of Woodbridge
Cheyenne Hawkins of Manassas
Isabella Morello of Haymarket
Victoria Krist of Manassas
Jeri Emery of Manassas
Yordanos Fente of Gainesville
Bridget Mason of Manassas
Sierra Beaty of Woodbridge
Avery White of Woodbridge
Stacey McGaughey of Woodbridge
Abenaa Boatemaa-Antwi of Woodbridge
Christian Lamoureux of Woodbridge
Stefani Alfaro of Manassas
Chanell Richardson of Woodbridge
Kedest Gebreselassie of Woodbridge
Reem Hussain of Woodbridge
Lianne Kemavor of Manassas
Sheeba Asad of Gainesville
Holly Skaluba of Manassas
Melina Fluck of Bristow
Erin Walden of Dumfries
Kyle Pullin of Nokesville
Ida Kenin of Dumfries
Vi Le of Dumfries
Comfort Avovabey of Manassas
T'onna Collins of Manassas
Two local students graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.:
Brian Wise of Manassas, bachelor of science degree in biology
Gregory Dyson of Dumfries, master of business administration
Anna Garst of Haymarket and Tristan Gyamfi of Woodbridge were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Gettysburg (Pa.) College.
Two local students graduated from Emory & Henry College:
Ariel Friendly of Manassas, bachelor of fine arts
Kaela Schlevensky of Haymarket, bachelor of arts. Schlevensky was also named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.
Diamanti Batistas of Gainesville was named to the Dean’s Commendation List for the spring semester at Gettysburg (Pa.) College
Kayleigh Krause of Bristow graduated from Frostburg (Md.) State University with a bachelor of science degree in psychology.
Chanel Johnson of Woodbridge graduated from Montclair (N.J.) State University with a bachelor of fine arts in musical theatre.
Megan Fisher of Bristow and Hannah McKay of Woodbridge were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.
Tuong Nguyen of Gainesville graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with a bachelor of science in engineering degree, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Robbie Moser of Dale City was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Tufts University in Medford/Somerville, Mass.
Madison Failla of Haymarket was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala.
Jack Reiter of Haymarket and Andrew Shy of Woodbridge were named to the Dean’s List for the spring quarter at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s campus in Port Orange, Fla.
Rahma Ali of Manassas graduated from the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton, Pa., with a master of biomedical sciences degree.
Miracle Holthouser of Manassas Park graduated from Troy (Ala.) University with a bachelor’s degree.
Erin Puttre of Woodbridge was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at National Intelligence University.
