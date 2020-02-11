The Prince William County School Board has modified the approved 2019-20 school calendar to make the March 3 presidential primary a student holiday.
It'll be a virtual workday for PWCS employees, with the exception of essential personnel, according to a school division release.
Nearly every county school is being used as a polling place, and this closure will ensure adequate parking and minimal disruptions for both voters and schools, the division statement noted.
School Age Child Care (SACC) will operate an all-day program from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., including breakfast, lunch and a snack.
Field trips and after-school activities are canceled.
