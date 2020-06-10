The Prince William County School Board has picked the name for the county's 13th high school: Gainesville High School.

The new high school is currently under construction near Jiffy Lube Live amphitheater in Bristow and expected to open in fall 2021.

“When they no doubt go on to win statewide awards, people will know that’s Gainesville, that’s Prince William County,” School Board Chair Babur Lateef said during the meeting.

The school board voted 8-0 to name the school. The board also voted to name the high school’s library media center after Ashley Guindon, a Prince William County Police Officer who was killed on her first day on duty in 2016.

The board also named the student services center at Gainesville High after Lillian Orlich, a former teacher and counselor at Osbourn High School and Osbourn Park High School. Orlich worked as a teacher and counselor for more than six decades, according to the school board.

“I think we did something good tonight,” said School Board member Lillie Jessie, Occoquan, following the vote.