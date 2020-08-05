The Prince William Education Association (PWEA), the largest teacher association in Virginia dedicated to advancing quality instruction and curriculum, adequate funding and excellent working conditions for Prince William County School employees, has named a new president. Maggie Hansford, of Bristow, begins her new position after 10 years of service as a speech language pathologist at T. Clay Wood Elementary School.
Her oldest son is a rising freshman at Brentsville District High School, and her younger two sons attend T. Clay Wood. A member of PWEA for 10 years, Hansford is an outspoken advocate for local educators. On numerous occasions, she organized and led advocacy efforts for LGTBQ+ students, racial and socioeconomic equity, and students with special needs, according to a PWEA news release.
Most recently, Hansford led PWCS educators as they campaigned on behalf of a virtual school reopening to the 2020-21 school year.
“I appreciate the support from teachers throughout our county and am humbled by their confidence in me to lead our education association,” Hansford said. “I am excited to start working to ensure our educators are supported, safe, and secure as they prepare to educate our children during these most difficult times. I also look forward to making history next year by enacting collective bargaining that will put educators at the table when contracts are negotiated.”
Hansford is a community leader who works on the advisory council and PTO at her children’s schools, coaches her children’s sports teams, serves as a board member of her HOA and volunteers with Prince William County Community Foundation. She also serves on the board of directors of the local nonprofit Settle the Debt and as a commissioner on the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.
“Maggie’s tireless commitment to public education and its teachers and students is evident in all that she does and makes her perfect for this new role,” said school board Chair Babur Lateef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.