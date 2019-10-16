The Prince William County School Board approved the school division's calendar for next school year.
Classes are set to being Tuesday, Aug. 25, nearly two weeks before Labor Day.
This year, school began Aug. 26, just one week before Labor Day on Sept. 2. In 2020, the holiday that signals the end to summer fun won’t be until Sept. 7.
Similar to the length of the breaks on the calendar this school year, winter break in 2021 would be for two weeks from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, and Spring Break would be from March 29 to April 2.
The last day of school is planned to be Friday, June 11. Schools are expected to be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, for 2020 elections, but teachers would have a virtual work day.
