The Prince William County School Board hired an outside law firm Tuesday to defend Superintendent Steve Walts in a lawsuit filed by former school board Chair Ryan Sawyers.
Sawyers filed the suit against Walts and the school board July 13, according to county court records.
Details of the case weren’t immediately available Tuesday and current board Chair Babur Lateef declined to comment to InsideNoVa on the matter following the board’s vote.
Lateef noted the division has insurance that covers legal representation when the school board or superintendent are sued.
The board spent more than six hours in closed session Tuesday to discuss Walts’ annual evaluation, along with the lawsuit.
The board didn't take any action Tuesday regarding Walts' employment contract. Lateef said the board plans to schedule a meeting in August to discuss goals for Walts after the evaluation. Usually after the evaluation, Walts informs the school board if he wants to extend his employment contract.
