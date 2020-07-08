Prince William County school officials are trying to shape a fall schedule like none before, with mounting political pressure, expanding guidance from the state and a growing push and pull of priorities: the need for in-person instruction and the threat of the swift spread of COVID-19.
The Prince William County School Board is expected to consider a plan for the fall during a meeting July 15. The school year is expected to start Aug. 25.
Dozens of parents and teachers shared their concerns July 7 during a virtual meeting of the Prince William County School Board. Speakers asked the school board to consider the quality of education; student and staff’s health, including mental health; equitable access to education; and how changes will impact working families who rely on child care.
Community members also asked how schools will implement a policy of wearing masks and maintaining social distance, both in classrooms and throughout school buildings.
A teacher and a mother of a PWCS student told the board her teenage son got sick with COVID-19 about a month ago and spread it to three other family members. She said they’ve been to the emergency room multiple times, but they never had a fever.
“Our health and lives are at risk if we go back without a vaccine or other medical development,” she said. “My son doesn’t want to go back to high school for his senior year for fear of getting it again.”
Another teacher said she hopes there is at least a portion of in-person instruction so teachers can teach students about new technology in person.
“Maybe there’s different models for elementary, middle and high,” she said during the meeting. “No matter the decision, I will be rearing and ready with a positive attitude.”
School Board Chair Babur Lateef said the school board is set to hear staff’s proposal for next school year at a work session at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
The Virginia Department of Education has issued more than 130 pages of guidance called Recover, Redesign, Restart 2020.
The school board has heard from hundreds of people via email who have shared their thoughts on the 2020-2021 school year.
“The board will take your comments into consideration as we work,” Lateef said during the meeting Tuesday.
MOUNTING PRESSURE, MIXED GUIDANCE
Alongside the growing mix of concerns about schools reopening, there’s mounting political pressure to see schools reopen.
“I disagree with [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] on their very tough and expensive guidelines for opening schools,” President Donald Trump said Wednesday via Twitter. “While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things.”
Meanwhile, the state quietly updated its guidance on physical distancing at schools on July 6. After initially suggesting 6 feet of separation in recommendations in early June, the state is now suggesting 3 feet of distance would be sufficient with face mask use.
The new guidance is reportedly due to recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“Physical distancing is not limited to distance between children; physical distancing between adults is a key mitigation measure,” the state guidance states. “It will be important to continue to monitor the community context of COVID-19 prevalence into the fall and winter. In areas where the community transmission of COVID-19 is more substantial, distancing of at least 6 feet will need to be strongly considered; this guidance may be subject to change as we learn more.”
Both Fairfax and Loudoun county school systems are giving parents a choice between full remote learning for their students or a hybrid of remote and in-person learning. Parents have until mid-July to choose a plan for their students. Under hybrid plans, students would attend in-person classes two days a week.
COMMUNITY FEEDBACK
Some parents wanted full five-day instruction to ensure students receive a quality education and improve their mental health, while others said they’d prefer a virtual learning option or supported a hybrid schedule with both in-person instruction and remote learning.
Some parents asked the school division to not repeat mistakes from the spring 2020 semester when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Virginia and schools closed.
One father said his children miss their friends, while another said they feel like they’re interrupting when trying to ask a question over Zoom.
Parents shared stories of struggling with needing digital devices, internet access and trying to juggle work with their student’s online learning.
One mom said some parents work six to seven days a week, can’t work from home and can’t afford a computer, laptop or tablet for their child to participate in remote learning via the internet
One mom asked the division to return kids to classrooms, because it has been difficult for her kids to miss friends and school.
“Spring was a fail,” she said. “As a parent I demand more from you, world class educators you claim to be.”
One mother of two said she had to stop working during spring 2020 to care for her children due to the sudden school closures.
Another mother said although she and her husband work full time, she would choose a remote learning schedule for her child to protect her from the virus.
Many of the speakers said they agree with the state guidelines that require schools to offer a virtual option for students and teachers who cannot attend in person, because they’re at high risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19.
One teacher said she agrees in-person instruction is better, but due to the pandemic she doesn’t think that’s a luxury available for the school year. As a caretaker for her elderly parents, she said she supports a hybrid schedule or remote instruction.
Another teacher asked how the division will update its sick leave policy if public health guidelines recommend staying home if someone is exposed to the virus.
Riley O’Casey, president of the Prince William Education Association, told the board that educators want to see students in person, she doesn’t want that to mean educators die from the virus.
