Prince William County Public Schools advised parents on Thursday to begin to prepare for the possibility of schools closed due to the coronavirus.

“While we do not have any information regarding a specific risk to Prince William County, out of an abundance of caution, PWCS recommends families and staff begin planning for a potential disruption to school operations,” according to the letter.

Division officials noted “it is also possible that no such disruption occurs." The guidance follows a message from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week that communities, including schools, should take precautions.

Reported illnesses from confirmed cases range from mild symptoms to severe illness and death, including fever, cough or shortness of breath.

The division said families should be prepared for the possibility of announcements, which will be announced as-needed, similar to how the division lets families know about “Code Red” weather-related closures.

These announcements may not have “much prior notification.” In addition, emergency announcements may involve developing situations, so the division may not immediately know how long the closures may last, according to the letter.

Read the letter from the division.

School officials recommended families consider child care plans in case both schools and child care providers are impacted.

“As we remain in the height of flu-season, PWCS continues to encourage students and staff to practice healthy behaviors (for example, staying home when students or staff are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and washing hands often),” according to the letter. “PWCS works with schools to ensure proper supplies are on hand for school cleaning and that school custodians are cleaning frequently touched surfaces. If you or your student is sick, please contact your healthcare provider.”

The division noted there are no planned overseas trips to countries impacted by coronavirus, according to the letter. “However, we continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and the possibility for cancellation of planned travel exists,” the letter states.

Fairfax County Public Schools announced Wednesday that the division suspended all international field trips and short-term visits to and from countries listed as impacted by the virus by the CDC. “This will apply through June 30, 2020,” according to Fairfax County Public Schools.

Both school divisions said staff will continue to pay attention to this issue and make announcements as needed.