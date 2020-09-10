Prince William County Public Schools is getting more money to respond to COVID-19 impacts.
The Board of County Supervisors voted 8-0 Tuesday to award $20 million of federal relief funding to the school division.
The county awarded the money from its second round of CARES Act funding, which totals $41 million. In July, the board awarded $5 million from the first round of CARES Act funding to the division to purchase laptops.
School Board Chair Babur Lateef told the board of county supervisors Tuesday that the division has distributed 45,000 laptops to students for this school year. The division expects up to 92,000 students this school year, division staff told the board.
The school year began Sept. 8 with most students learning online and about 1,200 students with disabilities or English language learners attending some in-person instruction, Lateef said.
“We had some bumps here and there — people trying to sign on Zoom — but overall very positive,” Lateef said about the first day of school Sept. 8. “We didn't have any major outages. At all levels of the school division, folks were zooming and on canvas, our learning management software, and it worked out very well.”
Also Tuesday, the board of county supervisors awarded funding to towns based on population: $451,384 to Dumfries; $147,726 to Haymarket; $94,380 to Occoquan; and $45,138 to Quantico.
CARES Act funding can be spent in response to the public health emergency during the pandemic, according to the county. Federal relief funding can also be used to pay for unexpected costs as of March 27 and can cover costs from March 1 through Dec. 31.
Lateef and the board verbally agreed to schedule a joint meeting between the board of county supervisors and school board in October after delaying a September meeting due to the beginning of the school year.
