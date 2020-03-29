Prince William County schools are looking to spend $10 million to purchase a digital device for every high school student.

School board Chairman Babur Lateef is requesting $5 million in emergency funding from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, with the school division planning to cover the rest of the cost.

“I hope the Board of County Supervisors will consider this emergent funding to quickly help us provide high school students access to online learning and deliver a higher level of education in this time of crisis,” Lateef wrote.

The school board is expected to formally vote on the emergency funding plan Wednesday.

Lateef is asking the Board of County Supervisors to consider the emergency funding at its meeting Tuesday.

“Our school division is at a significant disadvantage because we have not had the funds in the past to give each of our students a digital device,” Lateef wrote. “This has affected our ability to implement online learning during this emergency crisis.”

The district is setting up online learning programs for the rest of the academic year after Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools due to the coronavirus crisis.

Lateef said he is concerned that there will be a second wave of coronavirus to impact schools in the fall.

“If we sustain another closure and we do not have the ability to deliver online learning, our students will be at an even greater disadvantage,” Laftee stated.