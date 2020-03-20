The coronavirus threat has left more than 90,000 students in Prince William County Public Schools without classroom instruction for roughly a month, and that's if they return as planned April 14.

Superintendent Steve Walts announced Friday that teachers are allowed to provide instructional online resources to students, but should not assign any required work or give any grades until at least students return to class.

All due dates for student work have been pushed back until at least April 14, or when schools eventually reopen.

All work online during school closings is optional. Officials stressed the goal is not to assign busy work, worksheets or large packets to students and families.

"Our instructional resources and guidance take into consideration that students may have other responsibilities like providing daycare, caring for sick family members, going to work, or dealing with their own health challenges," according to the division. "We do not want parents and students to think that they are required to have a full day of instruction or replicate the school day."

Teachers are asked to work remotely — not attending schools — beginning March 23.

Division staff will provide online resources and activities through April 3. Spring break is scheduled for April 6-10, with April 13 scheduled as a teacher and staff work day.