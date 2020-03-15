Prince William County Public School officials announced Sunday that school-age child care is closed until further notice. Teachers and staff will receive further details this week, but officials say teachers don't need to provide instructional materials to students for this week.
Due to the Gov. Ralph Northam's emergency declaration, the state will waive missed school days until at least March 27.
The message from Prince William school officials Sunday:
All Prince William County Public Schools are closed to students effective until April 14, due to the growing health concern caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus). This closure may be extended depending on the situation.
- All school-age child care (SACC) is closed until further notice.
- No PWCS employees should report until further notice (with the exception of designated food service employees, custodians, and designated staff to support critical business who should report as directed).
- PWCS will provide further details for staff reporting later this week.
- Packaged breakfasts and lunches will be provided to-go at select locations throughout the county, to anyone under the age of 18. View school sites and times for to-go meals.
- All activities and community use are canceled until further notice.
- Per the Governor’s order related to the state of emergency, the state will waive the school hours missed during the Governor’s order covering the closure until at least March 27. Beyond this time, PWCS will continue to have 13.5 days of emergency hours “snow-days” to utilize if necessary to cover school closing.
- Teachers do not need to be assigning work to students this week. Due to the waivers provided by the Governor’s office, at this time, schools do not need to consider strategies for continuity of learning to count as an official instructional day.
- PWCS will provide updates later this week regarding additional resources for families to support student independent learning at home and expectations for staff to support this learning beyond this week.
- The Virginia Department of Education is evaluating options to provide flexibility in meeting testing requirements for the Standards of Learning tests, the Virginia Alternate Assessment Program and the ACCESS for ELs test administered to English Learners. More information and guidance will be provided as it becomes available.
- This is an evolving situation that is changing rapidly. PWCS will continue to make every effort to provide updates on a daily basis as needed, to answer the many important questions we are receiving from staff and families.
- Thank you for your patience and understanding.
