The Prince William County School Board will be taking “a range of responsive actions” after an independent review of Superintendent Steve Walts’ Twitter account, according to board Chair Babur Lateef.
A citizen complaint first publicized in May questioned Walts’ use of the account @SuperPWCS, including private messages with students at late hours. Walts has said all use of the account was for official business.
According to the division, Walts conducted more than 2,000 private conversations through the Twitter account, including more than 20,000 messages, mostly with students.
After the Board of County Supervisors voted to request 18 months worth of Walts’ messages, the school board hired the law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth to investigate the complaints. The division then refused to release the messages, in part due to the investigation.
During a four-hour closed session Wednesday, the board received a detailed briefing on the review of the school system’s policies and activities using social media messaging, and the board plans a public statement in the near future, according to Lateef's statement, released Thursday afternoon.
“We undertook this independent review in May after questions were raised about the administration’s use of social messaging to communicate with students,” Lateef said. “We will now take the information we received and review it with the appropriate administration officials, including the superintendent.”
The board actions following the review are expected to include an assessment of current policies, procedures and training regarding official use of social media platforms.
ANNUAL REVIEW
The school board has scheduled Walts’ annual review for a closed session on Wednesday, July 28. The superintendent’s annual review was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lateef has said.
The division’s contract with Walts expires in June 2021. He has led the school division since 2005, and he has a current salary of $444,779, including all supplemental pay.
After an annual evaluation in June 2019, the school board declined a two-year extension to Walts’ contract in a split 4-4 vote.
Then-board member Alyson Satterwhite said at the time her vote was not based on Walts’ performance, but the move was meant to defer the decision so the new board could decide whether or not they want to extend Walts’ contract. In November 2019, voters re-elected five school board members and elected three new members.
