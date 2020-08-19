Facing new COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, Prince William County Public Schools plans to offer in-person instruction for about 1,894 students starting Sept. 8.
Superintendent Steve Walts told the school board Wednesday the division is preparing to provide four days of in-person instruction each week to those students who meet criteria, including some students with disabilities and some English language learners. Even if offered in-person instruction, families have an option to request remote learning, and many have indicated their preference for virtual learning through a survey, Walts said.
School board member Loree Williams, who represents the Woodbridge district, said during the meeting the school board receives constant updates, such as staff’s estimate change from 3,000 to 1,894 students.
“I want the public to know we are constantly getting updates from staff,” Williams said. “Next week we are getting an update from the health department.”
The division has about 12,000 students with disabilities and about 91,000 students total, Walts said.
After staff finalize the number of students who will be attending in-person, the division will need to develop needed staffing levels while making sure to provide two weeks for transportation staff to develop bus routes, Walts said.
Walts said the division is working to implement safety measures and being able to offer personal protective equipment, such as masks, available if staff or students don’t have a mask. Staff will also have access to face shields, N95 masks, full-length gowns and more, he said.
“I have a very high level of confidence that we are going to be able to do this well starting on Sept. 8,” Walts told the school board.
The Prince William Education Association sent a letter to the school board Aug. 11 asking that the school board begin the year virtually for all students to allow time for staff to develop education plans for students with disabilities and English language learners. The association noted that 12,000 meetings will have to occur in-person or virtually before school starts.
Denise Huebner, the division’s associate superintendent for special education and student services, told the school board the task of completing 12,000 education plans for students with disabilities seems like an enormous task. Staff is helping schools to streamline the process and make sure student’s needs are met, she said.
Huebner said she’s confident the division will be able to staff at whatever level is necessary starting for the first day.
School Board member Lillie Jessie, who represents the Occoquan district, said teachers have expressed their concerns about offering in-person instruction.
“There’s no drill for COVID, because a teacher can’t see it coming,” Jessie said. “I’m just hearing from so many teachers, Dr. Walts.”
The school board has a meeting scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Wednesday, Sept. 2, before the first day of school.
(1) comment
So EL students will get in person instruction yet the children of tax paying citizens will not...WOW
