Prince William County public schools have announced dates and times for graduation ceremonies for high school, summer school, nursing and adult education students.
- Battlefield High School - 6 p.m. June 4, Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow
- Brentsville District High School - 7 p.m. June 5, Brentsville High, 12109 Aden Road, Nokesville
- Charles J. Colgan Senior High School - 9 a.m. June 6, Colgan High, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas
- Forest Park High School - 2 p.m. June 5, EagleBank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax
- Freedom High School - 7 p.m. June 6, EagleBank Arena
- Gar-Field High School - 7 p.m. June 5, EagleBank Arena
- Governor’s School at Innovation Park (senior ceremony) - 10 a.m. May 23, Osbourn High School, 1977 Eagle Way, Manassas
- C.D. Hylton High School - 9:30 a.m. June 6, EagleBank Arena
- Independence Nontraditional School - 6 p.m. June 4, Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas
- Osbourn Park High School - 2:30 p.m. June 6, EagleBank Arena
- PACE West (senior luncheon) - 12:30 p.m. May 28, PACE West, 14550 John Marshall Highway Gainesville
- Patriot High School - 6 p.m. June 2, Jiffy Lube Live
- Potomac High School - 1 p.m. June 1, Jiffy Lube Live
- School of Practical Nursing - 6:30 p.m., June 5, Osbourn Park High School, 8909 Euclid Ave., Manassas
- Stonewall Jackson High School - 6 p.m. June 1, Jiffy Lube Live
- Thomas Jefferson High School - 7 p.m. May 30, EagleBank Arena
- Woodbridge High School - 9:30 a.m. June 5, EagleBank Arena
Events scheduled at EagleBank Arena and Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion are subject to change.
