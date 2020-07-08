Prince William County schools Superintendent Steve Walts is recommending a two-week delay for the fall semester, along with a hybrid schedule that would keep most students at home three to four days a week.
Walts made his presentation Wednesday evening to the school board in advance of a vote July 15.
The delayed start from Aug. 25 to Sept. 8 would allow time for the division to provide professional development on topics such as virtual teaching and the division’s new health plan. Similar proposals have been made in Loudoun and Fairfax counties.
Walts said the division will not be able to return to "normal" operations, due to state health guidelines.
Walts proposed three different plans that the school board can consider before adopting a final plan on July 15.
An all virtual model that includes live and recorded lessons.
A 25% model where most students attend one day a week in person, and online or offline learning on four other days.
A 50% model where most students receive in-person instruction two days per week with online or offline learning on three other days.
Specific students, such as students who receive special education, can attend 4 days a week. Teachers with students in kindergarten through 5th grade can have the option for their child to attend four days a week, if possible.
Walts is recommending that partial in-person instruction be offered with social distancing implemented, with 6 feet recommended or 3 feet with mask use. Students under the age of 10 years old would not be required to wear a face mask, according to school division staff.
Both Fairfax and Loudoun county school systems are giving parents a choice between full remote learning for their students or a hybrid of remote and in-person learning.
As part of Walts’ proposed health plan, the school division will change layouts in classrooms, communal areas and buses to make sure social distance is maintained.
Walts has also proposed sick leave policies and practices so that faculty, staff and students can stay home or self-isolate if they’re sick or have been. “Employees will be provided with extensive FAQ’s and information regarding benefits and rights under the Family Coronavirus Act,” according to Walt’s proposal. “Protocols will be created to record attendance and plan for virtual learning when a student shows symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.”
Walts also proposed to train back-up staff to ensure continuity of operations, although more specifics are to be determined.
Walts also proposed the division provide personal protective equipment.
“In addition to the proper disinfectants, we also ensure that proper PPE for staff is available,” according to Walt’s proposed plan. “Items such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, paper towels, cloths, and antibacterial soap are all constantly being monitored to make sure adequate supplies are on hand. As additional products are deemed necessary, items will be ordered and stocked in our warehouse for use by our schools.”
More information on Prince William County’s plan for 2020-2021 school year.
What a crock of malarkey, send them back full time and be done with it.
Do u have kids?
