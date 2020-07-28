After receiving a closed-door briefing on the results of an independent review of Superintendent Steve Walts’ use of his Twitter account, the Prince William County School Board will meet for Walts’ annual evaluation on Tuesday.
The board scheduled a special meeting to discuss Walts’ annual evaluation in closed session at 4 p.m. July 28. His employment contract currently expires June 2021. The evaluation will be conducted in closed session, but any action, such as extending or declining to extend Walts’ employment contract, must be made in public.
The school division launched an investigation after public reports of a resident’s complaint regarding Walts’ use of the account @SuperPWCS, including private messages with students at late hours. Walts has said all use of the account was for official business.
The school board has conducted an annual evaluation of Walts’ performance since he started in the position in 2005. He has a current salary of $444,779, including all supplemental pay.
According to the division, Walts conducted more than 2,000 private conversations through the Twitter account, including more than 20,000 messages, mostly with students. After the Board of County Supervisors voted to request 18 months worth of Walts’ messages, the school board hired the law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth to investigate the complaints. The division then refused to release the messages, in part due to the investigation.
In a statement July 23, board Chair Babur Lateef announced a “range of responsive actions” following a detailed briefing from the law firm of the school system’s policies and activities using social media messaging.
“We undertook this independent review in May after questions were raised about the administration’s use of social messaging to communicate with students,” Lateef said. “We will now take the information we received and review it with the appropriate administration officials, including the superintendent.”
The board actions following the review are expected to include an assessment of current policies, procedures and training regarding official use of social media platforms.
Last summer, the school board rejected a request to extend Walts’ contract by two years. The 4-4 decision included Lateef and board members Diane Raulston, Neabsco; Justin Wilk, Potomac; and Loree Williams, Woodbridge, voting for the extension. After November’s elections, board member Lillie Jessie, Occoquan, is the only one of the four members who voted against the extension who is still on the board.
