Prince William schools superintendent Steve Walts to retire in June 2021

Prince William County schools Superintendent Steve Walts announced Thursday that he will retire when his contract ends in June 2021.

"Today, I am announcing my retirement, which will begin July 1, 2021," in a public letter. "I am doing this now to ensure the School Board has the time to select the next great superintendent for Prince William County Public Schools."

The school board announced Thursday it will start looking for the next superintendent, noting the person would lead more 11,000 employees and 91,000 students.

Walts started in his position in 2005. His current salary is $444,779, including all supplemental pay.

The news comes weeks after an outside firm completed an investigation of the superintendent’s use of his Twitter account. In closed-door meetings last month, the school board received the social media report and conducted Walts' annual review, but failed to take any public action.

The school division is also facing a $2.3 million lawsuit in response to a video Walts posted on Twitter in May to defend himself after complaints about his use of the account to send private messages to students at night.

In a video, Walts said at the time of the complaints in May that he only used the account for official business and claimed the complaints were a political attack by his critics. Former school board chair Ryan Sawyers filed the lawsuit last month, claiming Walts defamed him in comments made in the video, which has since been deleted.

The board spent more than six hours in closed session July 28 to discuss Walts’ annual evaluation, along with the lawsuit. The board didn't take any action. School Board Chair Babur Lateef said following the meeting the board planned to schedule a meeting to discuss goals for Walts after the evaluation. There was no discussion of extending the superintendent’s contract beyond June 2021.

The school division launched an investigation in May after public reports of a complaint regarding Walts’ use of the account @SuperPWCS, including private messages with students at late hours. Walts has said all use of the account was for official business.

Walts conducted more than 2,000 private conversations through the Twitter account, including more than 20,000 messages, mostly with students, according to the division. After the Board of County Supervisors voted to request Walts’ messages from the last 18 months, the school board hired the law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth to investigate the complaints. The division then refused to release the messages, in part due to the investigation.

In a statement July 23, Lateef announced a “range of responsive actions” following a detailed briefing from the law firm of the school system’s policies and activities using social media messaging.

“We undertook this independent review in May after questions were raised about the administration’s use of social messaging to communicate with students,” Lateef said. “We will now take the information we received and review it with the appropriate administration officials, including the superintendent.”