In order to get ready for the school division’s 17th middle school, Prince William County Public Schools is in the process of redrawing school attendance zones that will impact eight existing middle schools with a combined 10,135 students.
The proposed boundaries would shift attendance zones for Beville, Graham Park, Hampton, Fred Lynn, Potomac, Rippon, Saunders and Woodbridge middle schools.
The new plans are slated to go into effect when the new $64.1 million Potomac Shores middle school opens in September 2021.
Without the new middle school, the eight middle schools would have been 3.3% over capacity at that time. With the new school zones, with the addition of the new middle school, would eliminate overcrowding at each school, with the exception of Hampton Middle, which would be 0.8% over capacity.
School division staff and a 15-person committee are working on developing the proposed boundary plans, which will need final approval from the school board. Committee members were recruited to meet once a week from February through April and evaluate student enrollment, demographics, bus transportation plans and real estate data, according to the school division.
Staff and the boundary committee are set to hold two community meetings where residents can provide input on the proposed boundary plans. The first meeting will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Forest Park High School, 15721 Forest Park Drive. The second meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road.
The school is expected to be 197,954 square feet on more than 50 acres at 17851 Woods View Drive at Potomac Shores, a development just north of Dumfries and east of U.S. 1. The development is already home to St. John Paul the Great Catholic High School and Covington-Harper Elementary School.
The 197,954-square-foot middle school will house a grade level on each of the three stories, with sixth grade on the first floor, seventh grade on the second floor and eighth grade on the third floor, according to the school division’s presentation on the school. The school will also feature an 800-seat auditorium, a secure courtyard surrounded by the school building, labs, group activity rooms and extended learning areas for project-based learning and group work.
