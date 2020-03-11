Eighth-grader Devan Waghray repeated as champion of the Prince William Regional Spelling Bee on Tuesday, punching his second consecutive ticket to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington this spring.

Representing Manassas Christian School in his fourth regional bee, Waghray, 13, stayed composed as the competition went on for nearly three hours at George M. Hampton Middle School in Dale City. He spelled demitasse (a small cup of black coffee, according to Merriam-Webster) and argot (the language used by a particular type or group of people) to clinch the title at the 42nd annual bee.

“I was definitely as nervous, if not more, just because of the pressure of being the returning champion,” Waghray said afterward. “I was definitely pretty confident but I was also pretty nervous.”

Presented by InsideNoVa/Prince William and the Bel-Air Woman’s Club, the competition featured 44 contestants representing elementary and middle schools from Prince William County, Manassas Park and Manassas. To secure the win amidst the dwindling field, Waghray had to spell 11 words correctly: trope, celebratory, ectoplasm, lolled, grapheme, schooner, apropos, dysrhythmia, crepuscular, demitasse and argot.

Dania Flores, an eighth-grader competing at her home auditorium, stayed with Waghray all night, pulling off challenging words such as querida, macropterous, ranine, and ungetatable. But she was ultimately felled by quidnunc, an archaic word meaning a “person who seeks to know all the latest news or gossip,” according to Merriam-Webster.

Wahiba Rafiah, meanwhile, proved that age isn’t everything when it comes to spelling. The fourth-grader from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Woodbridge hung on until the ninth round, making it to the final five contestants with correct spellings of words like the Italian ritenuto, spirulina and portentous.

After the competition, the 9-year-old said she was “excited” and “happy” to be able to spell with the big kids, and said she planned to be back in the future.

The other two top-five spellers Tuesday night were both seventh-graders: Elaina Mullins from Parkside Middle School in Manassas and Isaac Long from Woodbridge Area Classical Conversations.

Spellers were asked to tackle words like bazooka, cantankerous, smorgasbord, theriatrics and opprobrious.

Waghray’s trip to the Scripps National Bee is supported by the sponsors of this year’s regional bee: Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Burke & Herbert Bank, and SPARK, the Prince William County Public Schools educational foundation.

At last year’s national bee, Waghray spelled every word he received correctly on stage, but an additional written test is used to cull the contestants for the final rounds on ESPN. He said the experience of seeing Washington and meeting other spellers was a lot of fun, but that he has plenty of preparation to do between now and May 24, when the national competition begins.

“I’ll study the lists and then just sort of build up better vocabulary, study the word patterns, that sort of stuff,” Waghray said. “So I’m hopefully more prepared than last year — I know what it involves and I’m more familiar.”