The Prince William County School Board and the superintendent will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for John D. Jenkins Elementary School and the dedication of the Ernestine Jenkins Story Room on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
The new school is located at 4060 Prince William Parkway, Woodbridge, VA 22192. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., followed by tours of the school.
