For the first time, nominations for the PWCS Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year Awards is taking place online. Nomination forms are live and can be found at www.pwcs.edu. Nominations are due by Nov. 18.
Each Principal of the Year nominee must have completed a minimum of five years as a principal, three of which must be in Prince William County Public Schools. Principals who are currently serving in their fifth school year in 2019-20 are not eligible for this award.
The nomination form will require the nominator to address eight nomination criteria points, as well as provide five letters of support. One statement of support must be from the nominee’s immediate supervisor on his/her letterhead; three statements of support should be completed by teachers, students, parents, former students, administrators, or other educators; and an additional statement of support must be from a current or former student.
The eight nomination criteria points require that the principal:
• Manage effectively;
• Demonstrate and encourage creativity and innovation;
• Foster cooperation between the school and the community;
• Maintain a continuing dialogue with students and parents, as well as faculty and staff;
• Keep abreast of developments in the field of education;
• Encourage team spirit;
• Demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment; and
• Continue to play an active role in the classroom.
Teacher of the Year nominees must be full-time, certificated teachers (including itinerants) in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 who have a minimum of five years of teaching experience, three of which must be in Prince William County Public Schools. Teachers who are currently serving in their fifth school year in 2019-20 are not eligible for this award.
The nomination form will require the nominator to address five nomination criteria points, as well as provide four letters of support. One statement of support must be from the nominee’s immediate supervisor on his/her letterhead; two statements of support should be completed by teachers, students, parents, former students, administrators, or other educators; and an additional statement of support must be from a current or former student.
The five nomination criteria points require that the teacher:
• Instill in students a desire to learn and achieve;
• Understand the individual needs of students, encourage their talents, and foster their self-esteem;
• Demonstrate a thorough knowledge of the subject matter and the ability to share that knowledge effectively with students;
• Foster cooperative relationships with their colleagues and the community; and
• Demonstrate outstanding leadership.
The 2019-20 PWCS Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be considered as finalists in The Washington Post’s Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year Award Programs.
