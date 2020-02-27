SPARK, the Education Foundation for Prince William County Public Schools, will award 10 scholarships to graduating seniors this year.
Applications are now available for the following scholarships. The deadline is April 10.
Chick-fil-A Prince William County Scholarship: This scholarship awards $4,000 to one PWCS graduating high school senior.
Dr. Edward L. Kelly Scholarship: $1,500 scholarship to three graduating PWCS high school seniors who intend to pursue studies to enter the teaching profession.
Lockheed Martin Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Scholarship: $1,500 to a graduating PWCS high school senior who plans to pursue a career in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics field. The recipient will also be eligible to apply for a Lockheed Martin paid internship opportunity.
Micron Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Scholarship: $1,500 to graduating PWCS high school seniors who plan to pursue a career in a technology, engineering, or mathematics field.
YES Scholarship: This scholarship awards $5,000 to one graduating high school senior who attended Yorkshire Elementary School for at least one year.
Career and Technical Education (CTE) Post-Secondary Scholarship: $1,000 to one graduate of PWCS who completed a VDOE approved CTE sequence of courses and plans to pursue a CTE plan of study at a post-secondary institute.
Career and Technical Education (CTE) Scholarship: $1,000 to one graduate of PWCS who completed a VDOE approved CTE sequence of courses and plans to pursue a Professional Certification, an Associate in Science Degree, or an Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Nursing Scholarship: $1,000 to one graduate of PWCS who participated in the Licensed Practical Nursing program and is continuing a plan of study in nursing.
SPARK also manages the following scholarship funds:
Austin Trenum Memorial Scholarship-Brentsville District High School: $1,000 to one graduating high school senior at Brentsville District High School. Contact the Brentsville District High School counseling department for details.
Kristen Marie Harkness Memorial Scholarship-Osbourn Park High School: $2,000 to one graduating high school senior at Osbourn Park High School. Contact the Osbourn Park High School counseling department for details.
Sara Lott Memorial Scholarship- Forest Park High School: $1,500 to one graduating high school senior at Forest Park High School. Contact the Forest Park High School counseling department for details.
Victor A. Cahoon Scholarship- Osbourn Park High School: $3,000 to one graduating high school senior at Osbourn Park High School. Contact the Osbourn Park High School counseling department for details.
David J. Cobb Foundation Scholarship: $1,000 to one graduate of PWCS who plans to pursue a degree in the medical field. Visit poweredbyspark.org/scholarships for details.
Payton's Project- Free Bullying Scholarship: This scholarship awards $1,000 to one eligible graduating high school senior from each of the 12 Prince William County High Schools who plan to pursue studies at a higher learning institute. Visit poweredbyspark.org/scholarships for details.
