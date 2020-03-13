As student enrollment estimates shift, Prince William County is making changes to account for where it will need more desks for students over the next decade.
As the growth in student enrollment has slowed in recent years, the school division has cut its student projections, according to Matthew Cartlidge, the school division’s planning supervisor.
Prince William County Public School has 91,526 students enrolled this school year, up 1,331 students or 1.5% over the 2018-19 school year.
Since 2013, yearly growth of enrollment has remained under 2%. The lowest increase in enrollment was 2018, when enrollment increased by 342 students, or by 0.4%. Past years saw much faster growth, including more than 4% year-over-year numbers between 2001 and 2004.
Updated projections have cut 1,668 elementary students from enrollment estimates by 2028, leading staff to remove two classroom additions from long-term construction plans called the capital improvement plan. Staff proposed to remove the 11-classroom addition at Marsteller Middle and an 11-classroom addition at Bull Run Middle. Meanwhile, staff also proposed to add a 6-classroom addition to Reagan Middle.
Twenty-five years ago, the county had a student population of just 42,346. Within 10 years, the student population could reach more than 100,000, according to school division estimates.
The division uses estimated enrollment projections to help guide staff and the school board as they plan future construction projects, such as classroom additions and new schools, Cartlidge said. The division also uses projections to plan for other areas, such as education program placement, budget planning and where to place classroom trailers, he said.
In 2021, the division plans to open the $64.1 million middle school at Potomac Shores and the division's 13th high school, which is projected to cost $127.4 million.
Cartlidge told InsideNoVa the division “will continue to calculate student enrollment projections annually using the most current data and trends available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.