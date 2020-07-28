Before the school year starts Sept. 8, Prince William county schools staff plan to provide training for teachers with an all-virtual learning schedule for most students.
Riley O’Casey, president of the Prince William Education Association, said she’s confident the division will provide lots of training for teachers before the school year starts with all distance learning.
O’Casey serves on the division’s Return to Work task force and the association has 3,700 members.
The Prince William County School Board voted July 15 to begin the school year Sept. 8 with a remote learning model for most students. The board’s plan will delay the option for a hybrid schedule with two days of in-person instruction each week until November.
Under the plan, a limited number of students may receive in-person services at the start of the year, including students with disabilities and some students who are learning English, as much as possible, according to the division.
Some teachers who under the plan are asked to provide in-person instruction for some vulnerable students have asked O’Casey about safety issues, she said.
“They’ve told me ‘wait a minute, if it’s not safe for other staff, why do we have to go in?’” O’Casey said. “I’m trying to tell them we’re working with the division.”
With fewer students in the building, there should be space to maintain social distance, although there is still risk of catching the virus, O’Casey said.
Other division employees, such as bus drivers and other hourly employees, have asked the association questions about how their jobs will be impacted in the all-virtual learning schedule.
Staff has said that is to be determined. O’Casey said staff are considering whether they can be flexible and offer other duties if hourly employees’ normal duties are disrupted due to the pandemic.
While the division hammers out details for the upcoming school year, O’Casey said “I believe everything will be completed by the time we return.”
While O’Casey’s term ends this month, Maggie Hansford is the association's president-elect. O’Casey is returning as a teacher in the division, she said.
While the association recommended starting the year all virtually, O’Casey said she expects the association’s stance before Oct. 30 will depend on the situation. The division plans to transition after Oct. 30 to offering a hybrid schedule with two days of in-person instruction.
O’Casey said she hopes the division’s safety plans are consistent across all schools.
“We want everything to be the same; [for] the employees and staff to have the same resources and same access to technology and to be treated the same,” she said.
O’Casey thinks this year’s virtual learning will be better than the optional distance learning offered in the spring when schools were closed starting in March until the end of the year.
“I truly believe the division is better prepared for the fall,” she said. “In the spring, it was oh my gosh, this thing is here and we’re shutting down.”
Now teachers will all use Canvas and will be provided training in its use, she said.
While O’Casey said it’s not ideal, the division is installing WiFi hotspots at all schools over the summer, so at the very least students can access the internet from school parking lots while maintaining social distance.
“I agree with parents,” she said. “Yes, kids learn better in person; they need to be in school, PWEA and I agree 100%, but right now it’s not safe. Unfortunately it feels like parents and teachers have been pitted against each other and that’s a very sad state.”
O’Casey said this is a situation that has not occurred in our lifetime on this scale.
By focusing on students and employees, O’Casey said she thinks “the school division is doing the best they can.”
Diana Gulotta, the school division’s spokeswoman, said the division has started training its teachers this summer while the division has more sessions scheduled this month and in August. The division and each school will provide training for teachers in virtual teaching, she said.
“Multiple additional sessions will be offered over the summer and into the beginning of the school year,” Gulotta said.
By mid-July, the division has offered training sessions for teachers of all grade levels, including 83 sessions with about 30 teachers and 24 sessions with about 75 teachers, Gulotta said.
Teachers and administrators have access to webinars, online courses and other guides, she said. About 500 teachers participated in a summer camp this month, she said.
“The department of student and professional learning is continuously assessing the needs of teachers through forums and other methods to determine professional learning needs specific to online instruction,” Gulotta said. “Ongoing sessions will be offered accordingly.”
